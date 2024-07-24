The Parramatta Eels have made the bombshell call to allow Matt Arthur to seek a move away from the club at the end of the 2024 season.

The son of former coach Brad Arthur, Matt played for the New South Wales under-19 side this year and was one of the best on the park in the win over the Queensland side.

Rated as one of the best young dummy halves in the game, it had appeared extremely likely Arthur would be in a position to begin putting pressure on regular hookers Brendan Hands and Joey Lussick for their spots in the first-grade side next season.

That now is unlikely, with the Eels agreeing to let Arthur explore his options with other clubs for the 2025 NRL campaign.

News Corp are reporting that Arthur will be targetted by the Newcastle Knights, who are out to find more depth in the position.

The club said the release - which will be granted if he can find another club - has been accepted on 'compassionate grounds' with the club suggesting 'exceptional circumstances' have played a role.

Reports suggest those 'exceptional circumstances' are Arthur's anger over the way the club treated his father.

“Matt is a great young man and it was wonderful to see him make his NRL debut earlier this year," Parramatta Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos said in a club statement confirming the news.

“While we would love to see him stay at the Eels, we understand the unique circumstances involved with this request and our decision to grant permission to negotiate with other clubs is based on compassionate grounds.”

Arthur made his NRL debut earlier this season.