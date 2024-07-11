Former Parramatta Eels head coach Brad Arthur has confirmed his new role, being appoined to the top role at the Leeds Rhinos in the English Super League.

Arthur, who spent a decade in charge of the Western Sydney club and coached the club to a grand final in 2022, was axed by the blue and gold earlier this season on the back of 18 months of poor form, missing the finals in 2023 and sitting close to the bottom of the ladder this year.

It's believed Arthur has visions to coach in the NRL again eventually, and will start his road back by restarting his career in the English Super League.

Taking the job with the Rhinos, the club at this stage have only confirmed he will be in charge until the end of the 2024 season, with no clear direction on the future as he takes over from Rohan Smith.

Arthur said joining the Rhinos is a "unique opportunity".

“I am pleased to be joining the Rhinos and can't wait to get started. For me personally, this is a unique opportunity to grow as a coach. I join the club aiming to help raise standards and expectations without disrupting the cohesion that is within the group already," Arthur said in a club statement.

“Clearly the club want a change of direction, otherwise this opportunity would not have become available. However, we have to realise that the Rhinos place a heap of importance on this season, not just the future plans.

"There is a lot of footy still to be played in 2024 and the chance to challenge for the play offs, especially with the talent we have within our squad. As well as making the most of that opportunity, the work we are all able to do over the next four months will help set the standards for the future and whatever lies ahead of myself and the club.

“I can understand it is an unusual situation but I think that it is fantastic opportunity for everyone; myself, the other coaches and the players and a good fit for everyone. I am looking forward to getting over and being at the game on Thursday night to see the boys take on Warrington.”