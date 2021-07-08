The second of the Origin split rounds means we are down to four games in NRL Round 17, but could players missing create some upsets?. Let's get into it with this week's Rev Up.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Canberra Raiders

4 Pines Park, 7:50pm, Thursday July 8

Team News: Tom Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans will miss the match through State of Origin duties. Dylan Walker starts at halfback with Cade Cust joining the bench, while Reuben Garrick shifts to fullback and Moses Suli comes into the side on the wing.

Matt Frawley will play five-eighth for the Blues-bound Jack Wighton, while Emre Guler starts for Queenslander Josh Papalii, with Ryan James the new face on the bench. Elliot Whitehead and Bailey Simonsson are missing through injury, with Hudson Young and Xavier Savage coming into the side in the back-row and fullback respectively.

Prediction: How low can the Raiders go? A club many tipped to make the Grand Final look a good chance of missing the finals, especially after performances like last week against the Titans. They're blessed playing a Sea Eagles outfit minus DCE and Turbo, but they'll be without Jack Wighton and Josh Papalii themselves. There's a lot of emphasis on Josh Hodgson this week, he must take the reins.

Manly have won their last two without Turbo, but Cherry-Evans is arguably the bigger loss. They rely on his pinpoint kicking game and steady hand through the contest. Dylan Walker is his replacement and not exactly an on-field general, there's a lot of weight on Kieran Foran's shoulders.

They still have some great weapons in their backline and some underrated gems in their forward pack, there's too much strike for the Raiders to trouble them. Though do keep your eye out for Xavier Savage who makes his official NRL debut this week, the bloke is as fast as Josh Addo-Carr, if not faster.

Sea Eagles by 16.

McDonald Jones Stadium, 7:55pm, Friday July 9

Team News: Blake Taaffe starts at fullback for Latrell Mitchel, while Braidon Burns comes into the three-quarter line for Dane Gagai.

Benji Marshall starts at hooker with Damien Cook missing, and Peter Mamouzelos joins the bench. Jaydn Su'A comes in for Jai Arrow on the edge, Hame Sele shifts to lock for Cameron Murray, handing Thomas Burgess a starting spot, and Patrick Mago is the new face on the bench.

Daejarn Asi is the fullback for the Cowboys with Valentine Holmes in Maroons camp.

Connelly Lemuelu replaces Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow while Tom Gilbert is on the bench with Francis Molo set to play for the Maroons.

Prediction: Another game relocated to Newcastle, or should we say 'Bluecastle' after the Origin move. While the Rabbitohs' halves are unlucky not to be part of that match, they're a massive boost for this Bunnies outfit, who're missing five players to Origin.

The Cowboys are missing three themselves, and wouldn't be keen to return to McDonald Jones Stadium after a 38-0 loss there last week. The Rabbitohs hand Blake Taaffe his first career start at fullback, the man tipped to take Adam Reynolds' jersey next year.

North Queensland were horrendous last week, failing to score a point against a bottom-eight Knights outfit. The Rabbitohs were a tale of two halves, turning a 26-0 half time lead into just a 38-22 victory. Wayne will be into them all week about playing 80-minute football, and they'll put on another clinic down their left edge.

Alex Johnston has scored ten tries in his last four games, tipping him to add to that tally via the quick hands of Taaffe.

Rabbitohs by 22.

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Sydney Roosters

Bankwest Stadium, 7:35pm, Saturday July 10

Team News: Aaron Schoupp replaces Falakiki Manu in the centres, while Dylan Napa is on the bench for Ava Seumanufungai. Matt Doorey and Jackson Topine are out, with Joe Stimson and Corey Waddell the new second-rowers.

Meanwhile, Renouf Atoni and Ofahiki Ogden join the pine.

Joseph Manu is the new Roosters' fullback with James Tedesco in Blues camp, with Billy Smith the new centre. Angus Crichton is also on rep duties, shifting Isaac Liu to an edge, and Victor Radley is back from suspension at lock.

Matt Ikuvalu returns on the wing for Joseph Suaalii, and Ben Thomas replaces Daniel Suluka-Fifita on the bench. Drew Hutchison starts with Lachlan Lam on the bench.

Prediction: Where do you go after a 66-0 loss? Or a 46-0 defeat? Well, one of these clubs has to bounce back, and I think we know who it'll be. The Bulldogs will get some troops back after they missed last weeks clash for breaching COVID protocols. The Roosters lose two to Origin but do gain Victor Radley at lock, and Joey Manu just grows a leg when he features in the spine. Canterbury will improve, but it's not hard after an eleven try drubbing.

Billy Smith will play his first game since 2019 in the centres, finally escaping a long list of injuries the youngster has sustained in the past 18 months. The Roosters just have x-factor in bucket loads, and people really underestimate the impact Radley has on his side.

He's the link between the halves and forwards, and having the hot-headed lock in the side will really assist Sam Walker. The Dogs did manage to get a grand going in the opening 10-15 last week, and they may do the same, but full time won't be kind to them.

Roosters by 30.

Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 4:05pm, Sunday July 11

Team News: Will Chambers returns at centre, pushing Connor Tracey to five-eighth, Brayden Trindall to the bench, and Mawene Hiroti out of the side.

Reece Walsh is a big in at fullback, pushing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to the wing, and Edward Kosi out of the side.

Matt Lodge makes his club debut at prop, pushing Kane Evans to the bench. Rocco Berry replaces Adam Pompey in the centres.

Tohu Harris is out, promoting Jazz Tevaga to lock. Chad Townsend is out, with Kodi Nikorima returning from injury in the halves.

Prediction: Cronulla had won four in a row before losing to Brisbane, but god they were shocking in that clash. Credit to Brisbane, they excelled on the back of Tyson Gamble, Tesi Niu and Payne Haas, but after Matt Moylan went down in warm up, they looked rudderless. The Warriors get a massive boost with Lodge and Walsh in the same side, they lost an unlosable clash last week but on paper they're improving a heap.

Back with a full-strength back-line, the Sharks have the tools to snare an integral win here, but they really lack that killer instinct. Shaun Johnson will need a huge input against his former/future club in the Warriors to snatch a win, but you'd be certain Reece Walsh will explode after missing Origin with a minor niggle. It's going to be a high-scoring thriller, with the Warriors to win this one around the 32-28 region.

Warriors by 4.