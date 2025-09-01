Payne Haas' manager has dropped the clearest hint yet that his star client will not entertain a move away from the Brisbane Broncos.\r\n\r\nDespite previously requesting a release from the club before agreeing to re-sign with the outfit to the end of 2026, Haas has made his commitment to the Red Hill-based club known multiple times throughout his current deal.\r\n\r\nIt's clear that Haas' key driver is winning a competition, and he now believes that is in the future of the Broncos, who sit in fourth spot with one week to play of the 2025 campaign and would lock up a top-four finish with a win over the Melbourne Storm on Thursday evening.\r\n\r\nRELATED: One week to go: Predicted final standings, Week 1 finals\r\n\r\nHaas being off-contract at the end of 2026 means he could head to the open market from November 1, but speaking to AAP, his manager Ahmad Merhi suggested that won't be part of the plan.\r\n\r\n"Brisbane is always going to be home for Payne," Merhi told the Newswire.\r\n\r\n"We are in dialogue with Brisbane all the time and have a good relationship with them. Payne is not going anywhere.\r\n\r\n"We will get [an extension] done, hopefully, as soon as the season is over. Now he is just focused on the competition.\r\n\r\n"He's done a lot for Brisbane, including when they weren't doing well. He's won five Paul Morgan Medals (as player of the year), and his legacy plays a big role in what he does in the future."\r\n\r\nThe Broncos' biggest issue relates to their salary cap.\r\n\r\nHaas does not come cheap, with the prop likely to sign another seven-figure deal when he re-signs as one of the best players in the game.\r\n\r\nThe Broncos have also shelled out plenty to retain the services of fullback Reece Walsh, five-eighth Ezra Mam and lock forward Patrick Carrigan, as well as centre Kotoni Staggs, who was recently handed a contract extension.\r\n\r\nThat cost the club Selwyn Cobbo, and the move to re-sign Haas beyond the end of 2026 could see the Brisbane-based outfit shed more talent, although both Adam Reynolds and Ben Hunt will likely retire at the end of 2026, freeing up some cash for the club moving forward.\r\n\r\nHaas, a New South Wales and international representative, will be critical to Brisbane's charge through the finals as Michael Maguire looks for immediate success in his first season at the club.