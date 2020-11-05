With the NRL season over for another year, Danny Levi is already preparing for next year, only he hasn’t got himself a contract yet.

The 24 year-old played 20 games for Manly this season, only to be told by the Sea-Eagles that his services would not be required in 2021.

Sea Eagles hooker Danny Levi is on lookout for a new club for 2021 after being told he won't be re-signed by Manly — Wacko's Whispers (@WackosWhispers) September 18, 2020

Levi told Fox Sports that he still has a lot to offer at rugby league’s top level.

“I believe I’m an NRL quality hooker. I just want to play, I don’t care where,” he said.

“I love playing footy and want to keep supporting my family doing that. I’ve got a lot of family up in Queensland so ideally you’d like to be around them, but I’d be happy to play anywhere.

“I’ve had a few old team mates say come here, but that’s up to the coaches and the recruitment officers.”

Levi came across to the Sea Eagles from Newcastle, where he played 83 games for the Knights across five seasons but leaves Manly with no regrets.

“I loved my time there, Des (Hasler) is an unreal coach and he helped me out heaps and he said he was happy with what I was doing there,” he said.

“It hurt us a lot, the injuries and guys coming in. It was kind of complicated and it wasn’t the best of years, but I really enjoyed my time there and they were really supportive of me.”

The though of not being on a list in 2021 still lingers in the thoughts of Levi, who has represented both New Zealand and Samoa at international level.

“It still sits in the back of your mind that you’re unemployed. I think I’ll enjoy a couple of weeks rest before I really start stressing.” He said.