Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas has reportedly confirmed he will play for Samoa in this year's Pacific Championships.

Haas is one of three players on the radar for Samoa, with Dolphins fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Gold Coast Titans forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui also weighing up whether they will play for Ben Gardiner's squad or head to the United Kingdom with Kevin Walters' Kangaroos for the return of the Ashes.

The Broncos and New South Wales Blues star would have been one of the first picked for the Ashes, but News Corp is reporting he has snubbed the green and gold.

While there has been no public announcement, it's understood Haas has privately let his teammates know of his decision.

Haas, who has played four Tests for Australia, has never represented Samoa to this point in his career but is eligible for the side through his mother.

Walters, who takes over coaching of the side from the Perth Bears-bound Mal Meninga, had previously been confident of securing Haas for the trip to the United Kingdom.

There is no guarantee Haas will remain with Samoa for good, but the publication is reporting his Kangaroos career could be over.

The move comes just 12 months out from the Rugby League World Cup, which will be hosted by Australia.

A Samoan team with Haas, Tabuai-Fidow and Fa'asuamaleaui could be a hammer blow for the Kangaroos, who beat the men in blue in the final of the last World Cup, which was played in England during 2021.

It's also understood North Queensland Cowboys second-rower Jeremiah Nanai has confirmed he will play for Samoa again.

Samoa will clash with New Zealand and Tonga during the Pacific Championships, coinciding with Australia's three-Test series against England.