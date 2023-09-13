Assistant coach David Furner has reportedly become the last Wests Tigers coaching staff member to be axed.

One of the most experienced and respected coaches in the game of rugby league, Furner returned to the Tigers after he was brought into the coaching setup by Tim Sheens.

Per News Corp, Furner's departure was confirmed at a meeting with Benji Marshall on Wednesday morning. This comes despite him being only one year into his two-year contract with the club.

Furner's dismissal comes after head coach Tim Sheens, recruitment boss Warren McDonnell and assistant coach and NSW Cup coach Wayne Lambkin were all shown the door by the club as the ‘Benji Marshall Era' began.

A former Canberra Raiders forward between 1992-2000, Furner has a stellar coaching resume which includes working under Neil Henry (Canberra Raiders- 2006-09), Paul Green (North Queensland Cowboys- 2009), Michael Maguire (South Sydney Rabbitohs- 2017), Anthony Seibold (South Sydney Rabbitohs- 2018), Adam O'Brien (Newcastle Knights- 2020) and Trent Barrett (Canterbury Bulldogs- 2021) as an assistant coach.

He has also been a head coach in the NRL for five seasons between 2009-13 and even had a head coaching stint with the Leeds Rhinos in the English Super League in 2019. During his time as a head coach, he has recorded a 43 per cent winning percentage.

If any reports in the past few weeks are anything to go by, Furner is likely to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs as an assistant coach.

Previously working there, he remains popular with the players and will be a suitable replacement for the departing Sam Burgess and John Morris.

A Furner departs, the Tigers will gain John Morris as an assistant coach next season from the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Morris has agreed to a four-year deal with the club and will see him there until the end of 2027.

It is also understood that Robbie Farah will remain in the role of an assistant coach despite being linked to a front-office job at the club.

“We are really excited to welcome John and his family back to our club as an assistant coach,” said coach Benji Marshall on the arrival of Morris.

"His experience, his character and his attention to detail are second to none. He is a very good person, a dedicated family man, and we share the same values.

“I have complete trust in him and know he'll do a great job for us.”