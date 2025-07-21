Wests Tigers utility Adam Doueihi has been linked with a move to a rival club for next season as he nears the final stages of his current contract, which will come to a close in less than six months.

One of the few Tigers players still without a deal for 2026, Doueihi's future has been clouded in uncertainty in recent months ever since he was involved in a heated altercation with coach Benji Marshall in a training scrimmage.

The Lebanese international has also failed to cement a regular position in the team, which has seen him shuffled into multiple roles and not seen him play his primary role in the halves.

Linked with a move to the St George Illawarra Dragons at the back end of last year, the utility who kicked the winning field-goal against the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday afternoon is now being linked with a bombshell move to the four-time defending premiers, Penrith Panthers.

"I'm hearing Adam Doueihi is in talks with Penrith Panthers in a deal starting as early as next year," The Triple M Whisper said in a segment on Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Tarsh & Woodsy.

The rumoured links between Doueihi and the Panthers come as he remains off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season, and provided a cryptic response when questioned about his future last week.

"Ask the big boss, Richo," Doueihi said in regards to his future at a press conference on Wednesday.

"We'll see what happens."

The Wests Tigers currently have seven vacant spots on their Top 30 roster for next season, with Jayden Sullivan set to return from the Rabbitohs, while they have signed Kai Pearce-Paul from the Newcastle Knights.

Penrith Panthers Best 17 & Full Squad for 2026

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Brian To'o

3. Izack Tago

4. Paul Alamoti

5. Casey McLean

6. Blaize Talagi

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Moses Leota

9. Mitch Kenny

10. Lindsay Smith

11. Liam Martin

12. Scott Sorensen

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Jack Cole

15. Isaiah Papali'i

16. Luke Garner

17. Liam Henry

Rest of squad

18. Trent Toelau

19. Jesse McLean

20. Billy Scott

21. Luron Patea

22. Matthew Eisenhuth

23. No player signed.

24. No player signed.

25. No player signed.

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

31. No player signed.

Roster spots open: 8

2026 development list

1. David Fale