NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has stated that Daniel Tupou should have been sent to the sin bin for a high tackle on Mikaele Ravalawa during Monday afternoon's traditional ANZAC Day clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

In a game which saw the Dragons pick up a surprise victory over the Roosters despite spending much of the second half with their backs to the wall after taking a 14-0 halftime lead, it was an incident midway through the half which got fans talking.

Making a break on the right-hand side, Dragons winger Ravalawa was caught by Tupou, who made clear direct and forceful contact with the head of Ravalawa in attempting to stop the run.

The referee was immediately heard on the microphone suggesting the tackle "wasn't as bad as it looked," with the bunker eventually agreeing, Tupou winding up on report, but able to remain on the field as the tri-colours attempted to battle their way back into the game.

What on earth is going on, how is this not at least a sin bin? pic.twitter.com/fFGybJs0jE — Red V Podcast (@RedVPodcast1) April 25, 2022

Speaking to 2GB Radio after the however, Abdo said Tupou should have been given his marching orders.

"From where I was sitting, to me, it was a sin bin," Abdo said.

"Direct contact on the head. We will see what the review covers tomorrow, but I was very surprised it wasn't a sin bin. I think it should have been."

The decision to not hand Tupou a sin bin brought up other tackles which were given a sin bin over the course of the weekend, including one from Haumole Olakau'atu on Thursday night against the Cronulla Sharks, while consistency of sin bins has been an issue right across the season.

Tupou will now face a nervous wait for the match review committee's charge sheet, which will be released on Tuesday morning for Mondayu night fixtures.

He won't be the only player from the game facing a nervous wait, with Jack Bird and Jaydn Su'a both sweating on scans on a suspected broken arm and ankle injury respectively.