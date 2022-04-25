The St George Illawarra Dragons have found themselves reduced to 15 players early during the second half of their traditional ANZAC Day clash with the Sydney Roosters at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After taking a shock 14 points to nil lead into the halftime break over the tri-colours, both Jack Bird and Jaydn Su'a were taken out of the game within the first five minutes of the second half.

Bird was the first out of the game, not returning after halftime with a suspected broken arm.

The utility, who is playing in the halves for the Red V, was left on the ground after a collision with Joseph Suaalii during the first half.

He managed to get through to halftime, however, was replaced by Talatau Amone, who had been named on the bench, when the teams came back for the second 40 minutes.

"Yeah, some big news for the Dragons," Fox Sports sideline commentator Lara Pitt said.

"Jack Bird is out of this contest. The club fear he has broken his arm.

"Junior Amone is out there now."

Just minutes later, the Dragons found themselves losing another player with Jaydn Su'a bent awkwardly in a tackle on the right edge with 35 minutes remaining in the contest.

After treatment from the trainers, Su'a attempted to get back to his feet, only to slump onto his haunches almost immediately, unable to put any weight on the leg, however, the club miraculously were holding out hope he would return to the field.

"The Dragons tell me Jaydn Su'a is having his ankle assessed in the sheds," Pitt said.

"They aren't ruling him out just yet."

Moses Suli was also seen limping on the left edge, however, was still on the field at the time of publication with the club saying it was a cork, and that they were hopeful he would remain on the field.

The Dragons were in front by 14 points to 6 with half an hour to go.