Cameron Munster and James Tedesco are locked into a two-horse race to take out Zero Tackle's NRL MVP for the 2022 season.

The duo are split by just a single vote at the top of the standings after Tedesco managed nine votes during Friday's win over the Storm, closing the gap.

Munster only managed a single vote in the game.

Joseph Tapine, Nicho Hynes and Ben Hunt all failed to register a vote during their games, meaning they retain third, fourth and fifth respectively, but are virtually no chance of catching the leaders.

Tapine is 20 votes behind Munster, and 19 behind Tedesco.

Joseph Manu and Jahrome Hughes both managed big polling totals further down the top ten to cement their positions, while Isaiah Papali'i managed eight votes to give him some breathing space with the final vote in the top ten.

Of the eight games, six had a unanimous man of the match.

Here are all the Round 24 votes.

Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels

The Broncos have all but cooked their finals chances with a horror stretch over the last fortnight. Conceding another 50 points at home to the Parramatta Eels, it was the Clint Gutherson show for the visitors, although it was hard to spot a poor performance on the park for the men in blue and gold.

Penrith Panthers vs New Zealand Warriors

Penrith have been on another level for much of the year, and while they won't have the MVP winner in their ranks this season, they have a number of players at the pointy end of affairs. Stephen Crichton was the pick of the bunch against the Warriors, while James Fisher-Harris and wingers Brian To'o and Taylan May were all outstanding.

Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters

The Storm and Roosters were involved in a physical contest on Friday evening, with the Roosters ultimately running out winners in a nailbiter. Joseph Manu was the star of the show as he solidifies his position in the top ten of the MVP race, while Jahrome Hughes was the best for the visitors.

Canberra Raiders vs Manly Sea Eagles

The Sea Eagles dismal end to the season just continues to go backwards, with the Raiders putting another big score on Des Hasler's side. Hudson Young was the unanimous man of the match, but there were plenty of other strong performances from the green machine as they surge towards the finals.

Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs

It was hardly the best performance the Sharks have ever put together on Saturday evening, but with the Bulldogs unable to trouble the scorers, the black, white and blue were always going to have enough in the bag. Matt Moylan and Siosifa Talakai were the undoubted best on ground.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs North Queensland Cowboys

The South Sydney Rabbitohs claimed a crucial victory on Saturday evening to lock up their spot in the top eight, with Cameron Murray and Latrell Mitchell the stars of the show. The loss leaves the Cowboys needing results to go their way if they are to wind up in the top two and with a home qualifying final.

Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

The Dragons managed to stage a dramatic comeback victory over the Tigers on Sunday afternoon, with Jaydn Su'a marking his milestone game as the best on the park. The Dragons were hardly outstanding, but did enough to get the job done against an Adam Doueihi-led Tigers outfit.

Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights

AJ Brimson, Jayden Campbell and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui. It was a three-man show as the Titans put yet more misery onto the Knights in the final game of the round. Brimson in particular was simply outstanding.

Top Ten

