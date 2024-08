A downgrade at the NRL judiciary for Richie Kennar has confirmed only two players will face suspensions after Round 24.

Penrith Panthers hooker Mitch Kenny, and Parramatta Eels forward Wiremu Greig will both face suspensions, while 11 other players have been slapped with suspensions.

Here are all the charges from Round 24.

Penrith Panthers

Mitch Kenny: Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1 match

Melbourne Storm

Nelson Asofa-Solomona: Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1800

Manly Sea Eagles

Reuben Garrick: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1800

New Zealand Warriors

Chanel Harris-Tavita: Grade 1 crusher tackle, $3000

Sydney Roosters

Victor Radley: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1800

Parramatta Eels

Wiremu Greig: Grade 3 careless high tackle, 3 matches

Clint Gutherson: Grade 1, dangerous contact, $750

Canterbury Bulldogs

No charges.

The Dolphins

Felise Kaufusi: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000

North Queensland Cowboys

No charges.

Canberra Raiders

Emre Guler: Grade 1 dangerous throw, $1000

Josh Papalii: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1800

Wests Tigers

No charges.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Richie Kennar: Grade 1 careless high tackle (downgraded at judiciary), $3000

Cameron Murray: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000

St George Illawarra Dragons

Jack de Belin: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000

Gold Coast Titans

No charges.

Cronulla Sharks

No charges.

Newcastle Knights

No charges.

All charges early guilty plea accepted unless noted.