1. Boyd Cordner‘s early retirement press conference was one of the most difficult watches I can remember. What a career for the Roosters, Blues and Kangaroos champion. I’m so glad he was able to make a decision. I have no doubt, after a year or two off, he’ll move straight into an assistant coaching role should he want to.

2. This time last week I couldn’t believe the Dragons weren’t in the process of re-signing Matt Dufty. After Monday afternoon’s efforts I’m shocked to see him named in the side. That game showed that Dragons decision makers were spot on.

3. I’ve never seen so many instances of players publicly being told they’re no longer wanted. Norman, Johnson, Woods, Dufty, and Dugan (just off the top of my head) have all been told they need to look elsewhere in 2022. Obviously it’s part of the game but every media conference is now dominated by such questions.

4. Remember when kicking out and tripping were send offs and multiple week suspensions? Now they lead to minor fines. Not 100% sure I agree with that. Munster kicked out TWICE in a matter of days yet won’t sit out, while an accidental brush of the chin sees players face weeks off.

5. That Kobe Hetherington send off was an absolute disgrace. For the record I’m very much in favour of the high tackle crack down, but he stood there and had an attacker fall into his shoulder. He hasn’t been suspended. When was the last time a straight send off wasn’t suspended?

6. How wasn’t that Angus Crichton try pulled back for a double movement? I thought Perenara got the Kikau decision, the night before, 100% spot on. Allowing the Crichton try had Panthers fans up in arms. Same video ref, similar situations, two different decisions. I can understand the frustrations.

7. I have to admit, I didn’t think Matt Moylan was going to make it once he hit the clear on Friday night. I’m sorry Moyza. I shouldn’t have doubted you.

8. That Roosters/Titans game on Saturday afternoon was SOOOO GOOD!!! After 45 minutes I was 100% scrolling through Twitter thinking the game was over. That Titans comeback was incredible. The Roosters late try! Sam Walker coming back onto the field to kick the winning field goal. Rugby League at its finest.

9. Sticking with the Titans/Roosters game, David Fifita played 35 minutes, made 117 metres and had 12 tackle breaks, yet I can’t remember him having any affect on the game at all. Was I not paying attention or are those stats insane?

10. How funny was it watching Roosters fans calling Ben Cummins the “worst referee of all time” after … you know? Haha, Irony! Before the tri-colours readers hit the comments, this is tongue in cheek.

11. I think the game may have passed Andrew Fifita by. It was all Sharks on Friday night until Fifta entered. He looks a step off the pace. As a Sharks fan who has a photo of the Fifita try in my living room, that hurts to type.

12. Andrew Voss brought up the fact he didn’t realise players could serve suspensions by missing Origin Games. How long has the rule been this way? I was shocked so many people were unaware. This threw up some good, and very fair questions, re this favouring certain players. I had never thought about prior to be honest.

13. Panthers fans … relax! It’s two losses in a year. Origin affects sides every year (bar 2020 of course) and I guarantee you no one remembers whether or not you won throughout Origin come Grand Final day. I cannot wait to see the full strength Panthers take on the Roosters this Friday Night. Phwoar!

Embed from Getty Images

14. News that Wade Graham will be taking a month off after yet another head knock, although really hard to hear is good news. Whether it be technique, bad luck or a mixture of both, Wade’s future is far more important than four weeks of footy. He has a job for life at the Sharks, although I obviously hope he returns better than ever. Wade’s a club legend and we’re all very much behind him.

15. Ken Maumalo is a shrewd signing for the Tigers. He’s big, powerful and fresh off a hatty against the Storm. In a huge coincidence, he’ll once again line up against the Storm for his new side this weekend. Hopefully it doesn’t take the Tigers 70+ minutes to go to their prize recruit. The show of emotion at fulltime was a genuine highlight.

16. The Raiders looked good on Saturday afternoon, suggesting they may be on the way back up. That said, beating the Broncos has proven a false dawn, as soon as last round, so I urge Canberra fans to kick back until after this weekend.

17. I’ll expand more in Origin Watch, but the Maroons have the PERFECT outside back in waiting for Game Two and it’s not Reece Walsh. Ronaldo Mulitalo! There’s a temptation to go with Will Chambers, or possibly both, but the Sharks winger MUST be in the squad moving forward. He’s young, fast and arguably the most passionate player in the game.

18. I love talks of whether Latrell Mitchell is better at fullback or in the centres. I still maintain he’s a top three centre in the game, whereas he’s probably only a top six fullback. Yikes, talk about a win/win for the Bunnies. For the record he’s got the #1 jersey in red and green for as long as he wants it. Genius player.

19. In an ironic twist, the players most likely to step in for the injured Wade Graham as Sharks captain are players recently told their futures lay elsewhere. Woods and Johnson are the obvious choices.

20. Really, really happy to hear that the NRLW is expanding to six teams this year. Horrible news to hear the Warriors leaving the competition, but hopefully they’ll be back when the team again expands.