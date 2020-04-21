1. The longest suspension in Australian first-grade history was in 1982, when Western Suburbs Magpies player Bob Cooper was suspended 15 months for punching three Illawarra Steelers players. Cooper threw three punches, with the players involved leaving with a broken jaw, fractured cheekbones and one was heavily concussed.

2. May 1982, Newtown Jets and Canterbury Bulldogs played the only scoreless match in first-grade history, with both teams finishing 0-0 after 80 minutes. Coincidentally, Newtown were ejected from the premiership at season’s end

3. In 2003, the Dally M awards were cancelled due to a pay dispute between the players’ association and the NRL. No medal was awarded despite Panthers’ halfback Craig Gower being named as the recipient by the league after the night was cancelled. Gower subsequently received the first RLPA Players Player Medal.

4. In 1988, Balmain Tigers legend Steve Roach was part of a plot to ensure he could play in the 1988 grand final. Suspended for two matches leading up to the decider, Roach was allowed to sign a short-term deal with English club Warrington. Roach was subsequently flown to London and named in the reserves on Saturday and first-grade on Sunday, thereby serving the suspension. League officials quickly shut the loophole and Roach was stuck in London as Balmain lost to the Bulldogs 24-12.

5. In 1987, Long Beach in California USA, hosted a State of Origin match which NSW won 30-18. To this date, it is the only State of Origin match to take place outside Australia and 1987 was the only year where 4 state of origin matches took place.

6. The attendance at this year’s Penrith vs Parramatta trial match in Bega was 5,000, which is more than the population of Bega (4,141)

7. Former Rabbitoh John Sutton holds the record for most Australian first-grade appearances without playing an international match, retiring in 2019 with 337.

8. The most points scored in an international match is 48 by Hazem El Masri in 1999. This was achieved in Lebanon’s 104-0 victory over Morocco.

9. Brian Bevan, a winger named in the Team of the Century in 2008, played 8 games for the Roosters and scored no tries. Bevan then went to England and scored 740 tries in 620 matches for Warrington. Bevan never represented Australia or any other country during his career.

10. In 1999, former Philadelphia Eagles trial player Greg Smith found himself playing on the wing for Newcastle in their Round 3 game against Canterbury. Smith lied to the team that he played matches in the NFL after the Knights discovered Smith in a local Sydney competition. Smith went down in folklore as he missed multiple tackles and dropped the ball multiple times as the Knights went from leading 24-2 to losing 28-26. Smith never played first-grade again.