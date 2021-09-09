The NRL finals are here. Eight teams are left in the running for this year's premiership, although some are almost undoubtedly there to make up the numbers.

We have assembled our editors, staff writers and team members to run through their crystal ball predictions for the next four weeks as eight teams become six, six becomes four, four becomes two and ultimately, a champion is crowned.

The Melbourne Storm enter the finals as minor premiers and red-hot favourites, but are sure to receive stiff competition from other sides in the top four, the Penrith Panthers, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Manly Sea Eagles.

The bottom four will see the Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels also hope to challenge, while the Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans will be out to spring a surprise.

Be sure to drop a comment below and let us know your version of predictions for the NRL finals. Did we get it right?

Jack Blyth

Premier: Melbourne Storm

Runner up: Penrith Panthers

Dally M Medal: Tom Trbojevic

Clive Churchill Medal: Jahrome Hughes

Best finals player: Cody Walker

Definitely will happen: Someone will trail a game by 10 points or more and win it.

Definitely won't happen: Newcastle or the Titans making the prelims.

Ed Carmine

Premier: Melbourne Storm

Runner up: Penrith Panthers

Dally M Medal: Tom Trbojevic

Clive Churchill Medal: Josh Addo-Carr

Best finals player: Brandon Smith

Definitely will happen: Storm do the double over Cleary's Panther cubs.

Definitely won't happen: Titans top the Chooks in week one.

Matt Clements

Premier: Melbourne Storm

Runner up: Manly Sea Eagles

Dally M: Tom Trbojevic

Clive Churchill: Brandon Smith

Best finals player: Tom Trbojevic

Definitely will happen: Eels to win first week.

Definitely won’t happen: Grand finalist outside the Top four.

Mitch Keating

Premier: Penrith Panthers

Runner up: Storm Melbourne Storm

Dally M Medal: Cody Walker

Clive Churchill Medal: Jarome Luai

Best finals player: Nathan Cleary

Definitely will happen: Sea Eagles suffer straight sets exit.

Definitely won't happen: Bunnies struggle without Latrell Mitchell.

Cameron Kellaghan-Tasker

Premier: Melbourne Storm

Runner up: Penrith Panthers

Dally M Medal: Tom Trbojevic

Clive Churchill Medal: Josh Addo-Carr

Best finals player: Brandon “Cheese” Smith

Definitely will happen: Eels to make the preliminary final.

Definitely won’t happen: Tight grand final result.

Matthew Lane

Premier: Penrith Panthers

Runner up: Melbourne Storm

Dally M Medal: Tom Trbojevic

Clive Churchill Medal: Nathan Cleary

Best finals player: Tom Trbojevic

Definitely will happen: Tommy T's form will continue into finals footy

Definitely won't happen: Souths make it past the semi-finals

Dan Nicholls

Premier: Melbourne Storm

Runner up: Manly Sea Eagles

Dally M Medal: Tom Trbojevic

Clive Churchill Medal: Jahrome Hughes

Best finals player: Jahrome Hughes

Definitely will happen: Storm show defence matters.

Definitely won't happen: Scorelines of 40-30 past this weekend.

Scott Pryde

Premier: Manly Sea Eagles

Runner up: Melbourne Storm

Dally M Medal: Tom Trbojevic

Clive Churchill Medal: Tom Trbojevic

Best finals player: Tom Trbojevic

Definitely will happen: Tom Trbojevic to literally do everything. He will keep his form going and allow Manly to win a tight grand final.

Definitely won't happen: All the favourites winning this weekend.