The NRL finals are here. Eight teams are left in the running for this year's premiership, although some are almost undoubtedly there to make up the numbers.
We have assembled our editors, staff writers and team members to run through their crystal ball predictions for the next four weeks as eight teams become six, six becomes four, four becomes two and ultimately, a champion is crowned.
The Melbourne Storm enter the finals as minor premiers and red-hot favourites, but are sure to receive stiff competition from other sides in the top four, the Penrith Panthers, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Manly Sea Eagles.
The bottom four will see the Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels also hope to challenge, while the Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans will be out to spring a surprise.
Be sure to drop a comment below and let us know your version of predictions for the NRL finals. Did we get it right?
Jack Blyth
Premier: Melbourne Storm
Runner up: Penrith Panthers
Dally M Medal: Tom Trbojevic
Clive Churchill Medal: Jahrome Hughes
Best finals player: Cody Walker
Definitely will happen: Someone will trail a game by 10 points or more and win it.
Definitely won't happen: Newcastle or the Titans making the prelims.
Ed Carmine
Premier: Melbourne Storm
Runner up: Penrith Panthers
Dally M Medal: Tom Trbojevic
Clive Churchill Medal: Josh Addo-Carr
Best finals player: Brandon Smith
Definitely will happen: Storm do the double over Cleary's Panther cubs.
Definitely won't happen: Titans top the Chooks in week one.
Matt Clements
Premier: Melbourne Storm
Runner up: Manly Sea Eagles
Dally M: Tom Trbojevic
Clive Churchill: Brandon Smith
Best finals player: Tom Trbojevic
Definitely will happen: Eels to win first week.
Definitely won’t happen: Grand finalist outside the Top four.
Mitch Keating
Premier: Penrith Panthers
Runner up: Storm Melbourne Storm
Dally M Medal: Cody Walker
Clive Churchill Medal: Jarome Luai
Best finals player: Nathan Cleary
Definitely will happen: Sea Eagles suffer straight sets exit.
Definitely won't happen: Bunnies struggle without Latrell Mitchell.
Cameron Kellaghan-Tasker
Premier: Melbourne Storm
Runner up: Penrith Panthers
Dally M Medal: Tom Trbojevic
Clive Churchill Medal: Josh Addo-Carr
Best finals player: Brandon “Cheese” Smith
Definitely will happen: Eels to make the preliminary final.
Definitely won’t happen: Tight grand final result.
Matthew Lane
Premier: Penrith Panthers
Runner up: Melbourne Storm
Dally M Medal: Tom Trbojevic
Clive Churchill Medal: Nathan Cleary
Best finals player: Tom Trbojevic
Definitely will happen: Tommy T's form will continue into finals footy
Definitely won't happen: Souths make it past the semi-finals
Dan Nicholls
Premier: Melbourne Storm
Runner up: Manly Sea Eagles
Dally M Medal: Tom Trbojevic
Clive Churchill Medal: Jahrome Hughes
Best finals player: Jahrome Hughes
Definitely will happen: Storm show defence matters.
Definitely won't happen: Scorelines of 40-30 past this weekend.
Scott Pryde
Premier: Manly Sea Eagles
Runner up: Melbourne Storm
Dally M Medal: Tom Trbojevic
Clive Churchill Medal: Tom Trbojevic
Best finals player: Tom Trbojevic
Definitely will happen: Tom Trbojevic to literally do everything. He will keep his form going and allow Manly to win a tight grand final.
Definitely won't happen: All the favourites winning this weekend.