The NRL finals are here, with nine games left to decide which of the eight remaining teams will lift the premiership trophy in 2023.

The Penrith Panthers come into the finals as favourites yet again after lifting the minor premniership, while all of the Brisbane Broncos, New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights have exceeded expectations in a big way.

The Melbourne Storm have made the top four yet again, while the top eight is rounded out by the Cronulla Sharks, Sydney Roosters and Canberra Raiders.

Zero Tackle have asked our team to tip the finals game by game, right through to the premiership decider, and here is who they have come up with.

Jack Blyth

Week 1

Qualifying final 1: Penrith Panthers defeat New Zealand Warriors

Qualifying final 2: Brisbane Broncos defeat Melbourne Storm

Elimination final 1: Newcastle Knights defeat Canberra Raiders

Elimination final 2: Cronulla Sharks defeated by Sydney Roosters

Week 2

Semi-final 1: New Zealand Warriors defeated by Newcastle Knights

Semi-final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Sydney Roosters

Week 3

Preliminary final 1: Penrith Panthers defeat Melbourne Storm

Preliminary final 2: Brisbane Broncos defeat Newcastle Knights

Week 4

Grand final: Penrith Panthers defeat Brisbane Broncos

Jack Blyth's premiers: Penrith Panthers

Matt Clements

Week 1

Qualifying final 1: Penrith Panthers defeated by New Zealand Warriors

Qualifying final 2: Brisbane Broncos defeat Melbourne Storm

Elimination final 1: Newcastle Knights defeat Canberra Raiders

Elimination final 2: Cronulla Sharks defeated by Sydney Roosters

Week 2

Semi-final 1: Penrith Panthers defeat Newcastle Knights

Semi-final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Sydney Roosters

Week 3

Preliminary final 1: New Zealand Warriors defeat Melbourne Storm

Preliminary final 2: Brisbane Broncos defeat Penrith Panthers

Week 4

Grand final: Brisbane Broncos defeat New Zealand Warriors

Matt Clements' premiers: Brisbane Broncos

Ethan Lee Chalk

Week 1

Qualifying final 1: Penrith Panthers defeat New Zealand Warriors

Qualifying final 2: Brisbane Broncos defeat Melbourne Storm

Elimination final 1: Newcastle Knights defeat Canberra Raiders

Elimination final 2: Cronulla Sharks defeated by Sydney Roosters

Week 2

Semi-final 1: New Zealand Warriors defeated by Newcastle Knights

Semi-final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Sydney Roosters

Week 3

Preliminary final 1: Penrith Panthers defeat Melbourne Storm

Preliminary final 2: Brisbane Broncos defeat Newcastle Knights

Week 4

Grand final: Penrith Panthers defeat Brisbane Broncos

Ethan Lee Chalk's premiers: Penrith Panthers

Daniel Nichols

Week 1

Qualifying final 1: Penrith Panthers defeat New Zealand Warriors

Qualifying final 2: Brisbane Broncos defeated by Melbourne Storm

Elimination final 1: Newcastle Knights defeated by Canberra Raiders

Elimination final 2: Cronulla Sharks defeated by Sydney Roosters

Week 2

Semi-final 1: New Zealand Warriors defeated by Newcastle Knights

Semi-final 2: Brisbane Broncos defeat Sydney Roosters

Week 3

Preliminary final 1: Penrith Panthers defeat Brisbane Broncos

Preliminary final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Newcastle Knights

Week 4

Grand final: Penrith Panthers defeat Melbourne Storm

Daniel Nichols' premiers: Penrith Panthers

Scott Pryde

Week 1

Qualifying final 1: Penrith Panthers defeat New Zealand Warriors

Qualifying final 2: Brisbane Broncos defeated by Melbourne Storm

Elimination final 1: Newcastle Knights defeat Canberra Raiders

Elimination final 2: Cronulla Sharks defeated by Sydney Roosters

Week 2

Semi-final 1: New Zealand Warriors defeat Newcastle Knights

Semi-final 2: Brisbane Broncos defeated by Sydney Roosters

Week 3

Preliminary final 1: Penrith Panthers defeat Sydney Roosters

Preliminary final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat New Zealand Warriors

Week 4

Grand final: Penrith Panthers defeat Melbourne Storm

Scott Pryde's premiers: Penrith Panthers