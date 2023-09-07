The NRL finals are here, with nine games left to decide which of the eight remaining teams will lift the premiership trophy in 2023.
The Penrith Panthers come into the finals as favourites yet again after lifting the minor premniership, while all of the Brisbane Broncos, New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights have exceeded expectations in a big way.
The Melbourne Storm have made the top four yet again, while the top eight is rounded out by the Cronulla Sharks, Sydney Roosters and Canberra Raiders.
Zero Tackle have asked our team to tip the finals game by game, right through to the premiership decider, and here is who they have come up with.
Jack Blyth
Week 1
Qualifying final 1: Penrith Panthers defeat New Zealand Warriors
Qualifying final 2: Brisbane Broncos defeat Melbourne Storm
Elimination final 1: Newcastle Knights defeat Canberra Raiders
Elimination final 2: Cronulla Sharks defeated by Sydney Roosters
Week 2
Semi-final 1: New Zealand Warriors defeated by Newcastle Knights
Semi-final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Sydney Roosters
Week 3
Preliminary final 1: Penrith Panthers defeat Melbourne Storm
Preliminary final 2: Brisbane Broncos defeat Newcastle Knights
Week 4
Grand final: Penrith Panthers defeat Brisbane Broncos
Jack Blyth's premiers: Penrith Panthers
Matt Clements
Week 1
Qualifying final 1: Penrith Panthers defeated by New Zealand Warriors
Qualifying final 2: Brisbane Broncos defeat Melbourne Storm
Elimination final 1: Newcastle Knights defeat Canberra Raiders
Elimination final 2: Cronulla Sharks defeated by Sydney Roosters
Week 2
Semi-final 1: Penrith Panthers defeat Newcastle Knights
Semi-final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Sydney Roosters
Week 3
Preliminary final 1: New Zealand Warriors defeat Melbourne Storm
Preliminary final 2: Brisbane Broncos defeat Penrith Panthers
Week 4
Grand final: Brisbane Broncos defeat New Zealand Warriors
Matt Clements' premiers: Brisbane Broncos
Ethan Lee Chalk
Week 1
Qualifying final 1: Penrith Panthers defeat New Zealand Warriors
Qualifying final 2: Brisbane Broncos defeat Melbourne Storm
Elimination final 1: Newcastle Knights defeat Canberra Raiders
Elimination final 2: Cronulla Sharks defeated by Sydney Roosters
Week 2
Semi-final 1: New Zealand Warriors defeated by Newcastle Knights
Semi-final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Sydney Roosters
Week 3
Preliminary final 1: Penrith Panthers defeat Melbourne Storm
Preliminary final 2: Brisbane Broncos defeat Newcastle Knights
Week 4
Grand final: Penrith Panthers defeat Brisbane Broncos
Ethan Lee Chalk's premiers: Penrith Panthers
Daniel Nichols
Week 1
Qualifying final 1: Penrith Panthers defeat New Zealand Warriors
Qualifying final 2: Brisbane Broncos defeated by Melbourne Storm
Elimination final 1: Newcastle Knights defeated by Canberra Raiders
Elimination final 2: Cronulla Sharks defeated by Sydney Roosters
Week 2
Semi-final 1: New Zealand Warriors defeated by Newcastle Knights
Semi-final 2: Brisbane Broncos defeat Sydney Roosters
Week 3
Preliminary final 1: Penrith Panthers defeat Brisbane Broncos
Preliminary final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Newcastle Knights
Week 4
Grand final: Penrith Panthers defeat Melbourne Storm
Daniel Nichols' premiers: Penrith Panthers
Scott Pryde
Week 1
Qualifying final 1: Penrith Panthers defeat New Zealand Warriors
Qualifying final 2: Brisbane Broncos defeated by Melbourne Storm
Elimination final 1: Newcastle Knights defeat Canberra Raiders
Elimination final 2: Cronulla Sharks defeated by Sydney Roosters
Week 2
Semi-final 1: New Zealand Warriors defeat Newcastle Knights
Semi-final 2: Brisbane Broncos defeated by Sydney Roosters
Week 3
Preliminary final 1: Penrith Panthers defeat Sydney Roosters
Preliminary final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat New Zealand Warriors
Week 4
Grand final: Penrith Panthers defeat Melbourne Storm
Scott Pryde's premiers: Penrith Panthers