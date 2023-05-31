The New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons will resume battle as the 2023 State of Origin series kicks off on Wednesday evening at the Adelaide Oval.

Here is everything you need to know for the series opener with Zero Tackle's ultimate guide.

When and where is the match?

Origin 1 will be played on Wednesday, May 31 at the Adelaide Oval. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:05pm (AEST), or 7:35pm (local time).

How do I watch Origin 1?

You'll be able to watch Origin 1 through Channel 9 or its streaming service 9 Now.

Who is playing?

The teams picked for Origin 1 left plenty of eyebrows raised on both sides, with Queensland dropping a number of experienced veterans, and the Blues bringing in some surprises of their own.

Here are the teams for Game 1.

NSW Blues

1. James Tedesco 2. Brian To'o 3. Stephen Crichton 4. Tom Trbojevic 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Tevita Pangai Junior 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Payne Haas 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Hudson Young 13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 14. Junior Paulo 15. Cameron Murray 16. Liam Martin 17. Nicho Hynes

Reserves: 18. Matt Burton 19. Stefano Utoikamanu

QLD Maroons

1. Reece Walsh 2. Selwyn Cobbo 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Cameron Munster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Ben Hunt 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Tom Gilbert 12. David Fifita 13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange: 14. Harry Grant 15. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 16. Reuben Cotter 17. Jai Arrow

Reserves: 18. Tom Dearden 19. Christian Welch

Who are the referees?

Ashley Klein has been named to referee his fourth straight Origin match, with Grant Atkins to watch on from the bunker.

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Phil Henderson

Review official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Gerard Sutton

Standby touch judge: Liam Kennedy

Who are the favourites?

Bookmakers have New South Wales as the favourites to get the series off on the right foot in Adelaide, and it's a sentiment our friends at Stats Insider agree with.

"We are expecting a really close game for Game 1, so neutral territory makes it interesting, but we do have New South Wales as the favourites," Stats Insider's Damian Souness told Zero Tackle.

"Based on our model, we run 10,000 simulations per game and for the first game we have New South Wales as a 57 per cent chance of winning the game."

Who has won more State of Origin series in history?

The first series with more than a single game was played in 1982, with Queensland winning 23 series compared to New South Wales' 16 series since. That number is rounded off by a pair of draws.

Once the original two Origin matches in 1980 and 1981 are added, Queensland have won 67 matches, New South Wales have won 57, and there have been a pair of draws in the days before golden point.

What about Origin at neutral venues?

This will be just the second Origin in Adelaide, with the Queenslanders winning the first in 2020 by 18 points to 14.

Neutral Origins have been played in Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide over the years, with a total of 12 Origins played outside of New South Wales and Queensland.

Of those, New South Wales hold a 7-5 advantage.

What is the weather forecast?

The weather forecast is about as good as it gets for Adelaide at this time of year. As at 10:40am (AEST) on Wednesday morning, the Bureau of Meteorology are forecasting 20 degree temperatures for the remainder of Wednesday and partly cloudy with only a ten per cent chance of rain, with winds lightening in the evening.

"Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower during the day about the hills and southern suburbs. Light northeasterly winds tending northwesterly 15 to 25 km/h later this morning, becoming light in the evening," the BOM writes on its website.

According to the Bureau's weather application, the temperature will be 16 degrees and kick-off.

Who is the pre-game entertainment?

Pre-game entertainment, which is scheduled to start at 7:30pm (AEST), or 7pm (local time) will feature Australian ARIA award winning band The Living End.

If you're getting to the ground even earlier, then you'll be able to watch a curtain-raiser game made up of players from the Combined States.

Will Zero Tackle be covering the game?

