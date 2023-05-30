The 2023 State of Origin series is here, with the NSW Blues and QLD Maroons to travel to the Adelaide Oval for Game 1 of the series on Wednesday evening.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:05pm (AEST) - 7:35pm (local time) at the Adelaide Oval on May 31, and this is Zero Tackle's guide to ensuring you don't miss a moment of the action as the annual interstate rivalry kicks off.

The first of a three-game series (Game 2 will be in Brisbane on June 21, and Game 3 in Sydney on July 12), the Adelaide-hosted game is part of the NRL's commitment to continuing to expand the sport, with one neutral venue game held in the series each year.

Last year, that neutral game was held in Perth, with the Blues running out winners, although Queensland were able to win the series, reversing the result of the year previous.

Both teams have come up with selection surprises coming into the 2023 series, with Brad Fittler under plenty of pressure as coach of the Blues, while Billy Slater is out to make it two from two under his tutelage.

Here is how you can watch the match on TV and live stream the action from within Australia.

How to watch State of Origin Game 1 on TV in Australia

If you're looking to watch the match on TV in Australia, you'll be able to tune in via Channel 9. They hold the exclusive rights to the State of Origin series under the current TV deal with the NRL.

Unlike the regular season, Fox Sports will not carry coverage of the game.

Channel 9s coverage is scheduled to commence at 7pm (AEST), and Zero Tackle strongly reccomends you check your local electronic programming guide to confirm the start time, and whether Nine will be broadcasting the match on the main channel, or one of their secondary stations in your local market.

Channel 9 can be found on Channel 90 in high definition, Channel 91 in standard definition, and 109 if watching through a Foxtel service.

How to live stream State of Origin Game 1 online in Australia

If you'd prefer to tune into Origin 1 through a live stream, then, like watching on TV, there will only be one way to do so, using Channel 9s live streaming application, 9 Now.

This service is free to use provided you sign up with a valid email address and will stream exactly what you see on the TV coverage, albeit with a small delay.

Zero Tackle will also have comprehensive coverage of the match with live stats and commentary in our match centre, as well as regular updates on our website.