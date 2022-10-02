Penrith Panthers and New South Wales State of Origin hooker has revealed it was salary cap pressure and money which has forced his exit from the club.

Koroisau, who was named to the Dally M team of the year as hooker, before playing a pivotal role in Penrith's second straight premiership win on Sunday evening in a 28-12 win over the Parramatta Eels, revealed after the game that he would have been happy to stay without the pressures of the salary cap.

Instead, the gun hooker will make the move to the Wests Tigers where a new challenge - elevating the joint venture off the bottom of the table - awaits under the coaching of Tim Sheens.

He will be joined at the club by grand final opposition star Isaiah Papali'i.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Koroisau also said the Panthers are going to be in good stead despite his departure.

“It's a business these days and if it wasn't for the salary cap stuff I would have been happy to stay at Penrith,” Koroisau said.

“But these guys are in good stead, they've got nothing to worry about here.

“But it's definitely (tough). It won't hit me until I'm at home by myself and all the partying is done and I have some time to think, so that'll be in two or three days time.”

Koroisau, who has played 79 games across two stints for the Panthers, will be replaced by a combination of Mitch Kenny and Soni Luke next year, with the club making no outside signings to bolster their depth in the number nine jersey.

The star dummy half, who played for New South Wales this year, also revealed he believes he can play on beyond the end of his three-year deal at the Tigers.

“Definitely, especially after playing here with these guys, they're so young and give you so much energy and winning helps, nobody can deny that, that's a huge thing,” he said.

“I feel great at the moment. My career has been great so far and I've feel like I've been playing some good footy these past few years.”