Australia capped off yet another undefeated run to the Rugby League World Cup Final, where they put on a dominant display against Samoa to claim their third successive title as world champions.

The season decider was home to scintillating performances from an array of stars across Mal Meninga's squad, with the Kangaroos ending their stellar tournament run in style.

Here we assess the performances of Australia's squad from the Rugby League World Cup Final at Old Trafford.

1 James Tedesco (c) - 9

A true captain's knock as the fullback scored two tries, both on the back of great lead-up play, including a crucial break by Addo-Carr midway through the first half.

Finished with a double, 234 running metres and seven tackle breaks to round out a stellar tournament from the Rooster.

9 Josh Addo-Carr - 7.5

Set up James Tedesco's first try of the night with a key linebreak through a tired defence as well as over 180 running metres.

Didn't score a try to break Valentine Holmes' World Cup record but certainly kept himself busy and nearly set up a try for Angus Crichton in the second half.

8 Latrell Mitchell - 8

Scored the first and last try of the contest, including some powerful runs at the defensive line. Had to do a bit of work to get his team out of trouble.

Attempted an intercept which saw Brian To'o score Samoa's first, however the barnstorming centre was locked in from the get-go.

10 Jack Wighton - 7

His quick tap set up Australia's first try after finding Valentine Holmes and nearly scored a solo effort out of dummy half.

Strong carries and defended well, barring a few times where he shot out of the line and opened up space for Taylan May.

4 Valentine Holmes - 7

Made the break from Jack Wighton's quick tap that lead to the opening try. Didn't have many other opportunities in open space but still managed nearly 150 metres.

7 Cameron Munster - 7

Didn't shine like some expected but he was a big reason why their left edge clicked so well. Pulled off a crucial strip, an integral member of the side.

14 Nathan Cleary - 8

Easily his best game at the tournament. Three try-assists, four line-break assists and a 40/20, his goal-kicking was again off but for the rest of his game, it's the Nathan that Penrith fans were used to.

5 Jake Trbojevic - 6

As always, he was reliable, but outside that Jake wasn't awfully busy. Once again failed to crack 100 metres, producing under 75, he wasn't a big factor in this one.

3 Ben Hunt - 6.5

Threw a forward pass on halfway early and also handed Stephen Crichton his try on a platter in the second half. Had his moments and combined well with the spine, but not Hunt's best match.

6 Reagan Campbell-Gillard - 7

Reagan certainly listened to last week's criticism after he failed to make his metres. Not the case this week as the moustached prop ran well over 100 metres and laid the platform against a strong Samoan pack.

17 Angus Crichton - 5

Sin-binned for a raised elbow midway through the second half and bombed a try when he re-entered play. Not ineffective, but far from Angus' best footy.

21 Liam Martin - 8

This kid from Temora goes alright. Once again physically imposed himself on the right edge for the Kangaroos and scored a well-earned try a week after earning Man of the Match honours against the Kiwis. Didn't crack 100 metres but didn't need to.

24 Isaah Yeo - 8

While he didn't steal the moment, 138 metres and 44 tackles without a miss sums up Yeo's tradesman-like display. Always a factor and makes those around him better.

18 Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - 4.5

Another game where Tino struggled for minutes as Cam Murray stole the show at prop. Only played 15 minutes and ran for 64 metres, which is within ten metres of Trbojevic, who tripled Fa'asuamaleaui's minutes.

13 Patrick Carrigan - 5

Big error coming off his own line but luckily didn't cost the Kangaroos. Only played 25 minutes himself and while it wasn't his best game, Carrigan has a long representative career ahead of him.

11 Cameron Murray - 7

Scored his fourth try in three weeks, this time while Australia were reduced to 12 men, thanks to a precise Nathan Cleary short-ball.

Spent a lot of time at prop and looked good, making the equal-second most tackles for Australia despite playing less than half the game.

20 Harry Grant - 7

Once again made his impact felt when he entered the fray. Put Martin over for a try with some nifty play out of dummy-half and nearly scored one of his own if he wasn't held up. A big part of this side going forward.