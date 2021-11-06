Another day, another supposed development in the Luke Brooks story.

For those lucky enough to have avoided the media mayhem, multiple sources indicate that Tigers halfback Luke Brooks is set to exit the club.

Despite repeated denials to the contrary it now looks a matter of 'when' and not 'if' Brooks will head up the Pacific Motorway to wear red and blue next season.

I dare say that all major stakeholders are well aware that the former Dally M halfback of the year winner needs a fresh start.

Tigers fans have been very vocal in their hopes Brooks moves on. With Jackson Hastings coming in to play in the halves and the brilliant season enjoyed by Adam Doueihi, long-suffering fans are clamouring for change.

The Tigers fanbase rolled their collective eyes when Brooks when named joint winner of the Tigers Player of the Year award.

LUKE BROOKS

Halfback Wests Tigers 2021 SEASON AVG 0.7 Try Assists

Try Assists 0

Tries 285

Kick Metres

Michael Maguire hasn't had a stress free day on the job from the second he accepted the Tigers coaching gig.

I'm more than sure he would like to head into 2022 with a fresh halves pairing after Brooks failed to end the Tigers, now decade long, finals drought.

Newcastle will likely require a new halfback should they release Mitchell Pearce to take up a big offer in the English Super League.

I'm sure they see the talent Brooks has shown, combined with a vastly superior squad and set up, and believe they can finally extract his potential.

Brooks himself seems to be aware that his career has not yet lived up to the lofty heights many expected following his ridiculous debut in 2013.

I say ridiculous because not many will forget that day.

At just 18 years of age he completely lit up the SCG in front of a huge crowd. He put the Dragons to the sword to the tune of 34 points to 18.

Despite multiple purple patches, if reports are to be believed, Brooks is seeking a fresh start in a new environment.

It seems as though the only stakeholder who isn't ready to let this happen is that person charged with producing the weekly statements denying Brooks will be leaving the club.

I'd expect a decision, one way or another, once Tim Sheens arrives on Monday. His role is to oversee the rebuilding of the club he took to its maiden and only premiership win.

There's little chance that he was willing to sign off on allowing Brooks to leave until he was on Aussie soil.

This is a move that needs to happen. The Tigers are doing themselves, their player or their fans, no good in digging their heels in and proceeding with something that just hasn't worked.

There's a line of thought that the Tigers brass aren't willing to budge due to how it will make past decisions look.

When the infamous "big four" (Mitchell Moses, Aaron Woods, James Tedesco and Luke Brooks) were off-contract, Brooks was the first to pen a big money extension. As it turns out he was the only player to stay with the club.

The Tigers trumpeted his re-signing as the one they always wanted. They pulled their offer for Mitchell Moses in, as many believe, an effort to save face.

Woods and Tedesco would of course move on and the Tigers pressed forward to rebuild the club around their marquee re-signing.

At the time they had no choice but to do what it took to re-sign Brooks. He had shown signs of maturing into a superstar footballer if given the right players around him.

Unfortunately the Tigers have been unable to do that and now must seek to move in a fresh direction - the Hastings and Doueihi that promises much excitement.

A Brooks and Jake Clifford combination with Ponga at the back in the Hunter and a huge, hulking and very talented forward pack, looks as though it can deliver.

A Brooks and Hastings combination just looks like yet another season of pain in Tiger Town.

We've seen what Brooks can do under the current Tigers set up. Multiple coaches and systems haven't maximised his talents.

The Tigers have absolutely nothing to lose in releasing Brooks. They have a ready made halves pairing, plus Tyrone Peachey, who on his day is capable of anything.

The Knights need an experienced halfback to partner Clifford.

Brooks himself is absolutely whaling out for a fresh start.

This is a rare instance of a player moving on benefiting both teams.

Newcastle instantly become stronger while I'd argue so to do the Tigers.

I see absolutely no reason it has even taken this long to get it done. If the Tigers dig their heels in to save face for a decision made half a decade ago, then Tigers fans have every reason to continue showing their dismay.

That said, I look forward to tomorrow's statement rubbishing such claims. I even more keenly look forward to the backlash it creates for the already upset Tigers faithful.