Cameron Munster scored the final try of the opening game in the 2023 State of Origin series at the Adelaide Oval.

Playing with 12 men on the park after the controversial sin binning of Thomas Flegler with just over ten minutes to go, the try for Munster would ice the game for the Queenslanders.

It came just minutes after a try to Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - who crossed for his second of the night on a long-range effort - had handed the Maroons back the lead.

The try to Munster came after he had a role in that try and others throughout the night.

Setting up the try on his own with a kick, the end result saw prop forward Lindsay Collins outjump New South Wales fullback James Tedesco to snare the ball and pass back to Munster who crossed for the 76th minute try.

Despite the conversion being missed by Valentine Holmes, the try handed Queensland an eight-point lead and ultimately, it would be too much to overcome for the Blues in the final three minutes of the game.

Munster's try is the third of his Origin career in what was his 16th appearance for Queensland.