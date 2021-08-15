Earlier in the week I suggested that talks of Clint Gutherson requesting a million dollars a season were a fair way off the mark.

Some asked how much I believed he was worth. My official answer remains "not a million".

This did however get me thinking. Currently we have eight players on, or about, the seven-figure mark. Truthfully, we'll never know exactly what a player is earning.

I'd argue that probably four of those eight are actually worth that distinction. James Tedesco, Tom Trbojevic, Daly Cherry-Evans and Cameron Munster.

It also got me thinking as to who was worth, or would soon be worth, that magical million mark?

Here are the top five players I believe are in for million dollars a season or more in their next contract.

You never really know what will happen. Injuries, form and rule changes all come into it, but if these players were off contract now, they're likely to be signing for a million a year.

Let us know in the comments whether these players are worth the money. Did we forget anyone?