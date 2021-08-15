Earlier in the week I suggested that talks of Clint Gutherson requesting a million dollars a season were a fair way off the mark.
Some asked how much I believed he was worth. My official answer remains "not a million".
This did however get me thinking. Currently we have eight players on, or about, the seven-figure mark. Truthfully, we'll never know exactly what a player is earning.
I'd argue that probably four of those eight are actually worth that distinction. James Tedesco, Tom Trbojevic, Daly Cherry-Evans and Cameron Munster.
It also got me thinking as to who was worth, or would soon be worth, that magical million mark?
Here are the top five players I believe are in for million dollars a season or more in their next contract.
You never really know what will happen. Injuries, form and rule changes all come into it, but if these players were off contract now, they're likely to be signing for a million a year.
Let us know in the comments whether these players are worth the money. Did we forget anyone?
5. Joseph Manu
The Roosters centre is fast becoming the most sought after player for 2023 and beyond. Not only are the Roosters reportedly desperate to re-sign him but the Warriors and Titans have now publicly admitted their interest.
With the Sharks supposedly looking for a marquee backline signing and with the Broncos looking for a big name fullback, there is going to be no shortage of options for Manu.
Manu's current value is at about $700,000. I can absolutely see a bidding war, and a move to fullback, pushing his value up to a million dollars a season.
Manu is arguably the best centre in the game and offers unlimited potential once moved to fullback. It's going to take $900,000 to get into the conversation. A million a year for four years along with a promised fullback role looks about the mark.