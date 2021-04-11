Out-of-form Wests halfback Luke Brooks could be shown the door at Concord after another poor outing on the weekend amid interest from North Queensland.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Tigers powerbrokers seem to have focused their frustrations on the 26-year-old instead of coach Michael Maguire.

After a dispiriting performance against the Cowboys which saw the playing group booed off the ground at half-time, the boiling anger within the Tigers faithful and club directors looks to have reached tipping point.

LUKE BROOKS

Halfback Wests Tigers ROUND 5 STATS 2

Try Assists 206

Kick Metres 1

LB Assists

Brooks remains contracted to Wests for a further two seasons on a deal worth an estimated $900,000-per-season – a fee the club would be keen to open up should an interested suitor ask the question.

The Herald reported last month that North Queensland are keeping a close eye on Brooks’ situation at Leichhardt and could be keen to swoop given their current halves headache.

Following the retirement of co-captain Michael Morgan and with the imminent departure of Jake Clifford to Newcastle, Brooks firms as one of several halfbacks potentially on offer ahead of next season.

The Cowboys have previously been linked to Rabbitohs skipper Adam Reynolds and Broncos young gun Tom Dearden, but could be tempted to move for Brooks, who has long been tipped for stardom in the NRL.

The Bunnies skipper now looks a certainty to depart Redfern at season's end. #NRLhttps://t.co/nId7bAMZJB — ZeroTackle.com (@zerotackle) April 7, 2021

The Cowboys will have plenty of money to move in the open market after Morgan’s departure opened up $1 million in cap space.

It is understood that Reynolds would be demanding close to $700,000-per-season in hope of securing a multi-year contract to extend his tenure in the league.