Australian Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has responded to his snubbing of James Tedesco for the 2024 Pacific Championships, confirming Origin form and selection played a part.

Tedesco, the nation's former captain, has played end-of-season internationals dating back to 2018 for the Australians, but the streak has come to an end in 2024 after he was left out of the team for matches against New Zealand and Tonga this year.

It marks a changing of the guard for the Kangaroos, who welcome eight debutants into their 21-man squad for this year's tournament, with a Test tour from England and a World Cup on home soil to follow over the following two years.

Tedesco's axing will see Dylan Edwards take over the number one jumper, while Tom Trbojevic - despite battling injury again over the second half of the year - has also been included.

Coach Meninga said Origin form played a role but admitted it was a 'difficult conversation' with the veteran fullback.

“It was a difficult conversation,” Meninga said on Monday afternoon.

“It's a bit of an evolution for the team on the back of what happened in the Pacific Championships last year.

“With that in the back of our minds (we made the call to drop him). Origin was really important for discussion across the selection table and form into the finals as well.

“It was a difficult conversation, but bear in mind that Teddy played game one for the NSW Blues, and then games two and three, Dylan was the fullback. We chose based on Origin form.”

The Pacific Championships get underway in two weeks.