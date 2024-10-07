Jillaroos coach Brad Donald has made the startling call to leave NRLW Dally M winner Olivia Kernick out of the squad to play in the Pacific Championships this year.

In explaining the call, Donald said it was difficult to select Kernick given the immense talent in the same position, led by Kezzie Apps, who will captain the squad alongside Ali Brigginshaw.

Brigginshaw herself is under an injury cloud after having surgery on a finger, but the coach is confident the star Bronco will be fit to line up with the Jillaroos for the opening match of the tournament.

A number of familiar faces have made the cut for the side, with Tamika Upton, Jessica Sergis, Isabelle Kelly and Simaima Taufa among them after having excellent NRLW seasons.

The Jillaroos, who suffered their first loss in nine years against New Zealand last year, will clash with New Zealand and Papua New Guinea in the upcoming tournament.

Jillaroos squad

Kezzie Apps (c) (Wests Tigers)

Ali Brigginshaw (c) (Brisbane Broncos)

Tarry Aiken (Sydney Roosters)

Lauren Brown (Gold Coast Titans)

Abbi Church (Parramatta Eels)

Yasmin Clydsdale (Newcastle Knights)

Quincy Dodd (Cronulla Sharks)

Millie Elliott (Sydney Roosters)

Jessika Elliston (Gold Coast Titans)

Olivia Higgins (Newcastle Knights)

Keilee Joseph (Brisbane Broncos)

Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters)

Shannon Mato (Gold Coast Titans)

Mahalia Murphy (Parramatta Eels)

Tiana Penitani (Cronulla Sharks)

Julia Robinson (Brisbane Broncos)

Simaima Taufa (Canberra Raiders)

Jessica Sergis (Sydney Roosters)

Sarah Togatuiki (Wests Tigers)

Tamika Upton (Newcastle Knights)

Jakiya Whitfeld (North Queensland Cowboys)