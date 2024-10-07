The Australian Rugby League Commission have confirmed the Kangaroos squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships.

Following last last year's loss - a record loss at that - in the final of last year's tournament against the New Zealand Kiwis, coach Mal Meninga has made plenty of changes in what is a new-look squad, with a tour from England and a home World Cup in the next two years on the horizon following this year's Pacific Championships.

The biggest surprise is the axing of Sydney Roosters' fullback and national captain James Tedesco.

All noise made by coach Meninga in the lead-up to selection was that Tedesco was likely to retain his spot, however, the number one jersey will likely land with Dylan Edwards who also replaced Tedesco at Origin level earlier this year and played in his fourth straight premiership last night.

Tom Trbojevic, despite battling injury through the second half of the year at the Manly Sea Eagles, has also been included.

Also dropped are both State of Origin captains, with Jake Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans missing from the 21-man squad. It could make the end of the international careers for both players.

Meninga has instead turned to Matt Burton, Tom Dearden, Ben Hunt and Mitchell Moses as his options in the halves. Moses and Dearden are both potential Kangaroos' debutants, while Mitch Barnett and - surprisingly - Lindsay Smith have both been included in the forward pack as debutants.

Bradman Best, Xavier Coates and Reece Robson have also all been included in the squad as debutants for the Kangaroos.

With Tedesco and both Origin captains out, it means Isaah Yeo takes over as the new Kangaroos' captain, while Harry Grant has been named vice-captain.

The Kangaroos will clash with Tonga and New Zealand in their group stage games, with the top two teams to play a final, and the third-placed team to play a promotion-relegation match against the winners of the Pacific Bowl tournament that features Papua New Guinea, Fiji and the Cook Islands.

Full Kangaroos squad for 2024 Pacific Championships

Isaah Yeo (c) (Penrith Panthers)

Harry Grant (vc) (Melbourne Storm)

Mitch Barnett (New Zealand Warriors)*

Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)*

Pat Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)*

Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)*

Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)

Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)*

Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)*

Lindsay Smith (Penrith Panthers)*

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)

Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

Denotes debutant.