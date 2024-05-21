The South Sydney Rabbitohs have officially confirmed that Wayne Bennett will return to the club as their head coach for the 2025 NRL season.

After leading the Rabbitohs to the 2021 NRL Grand Final, Bennett has spent the past two seasons as the head coach of The Dolphins but has decided to return to the club on a three-year contract until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Regarded as one of the best coaches in the history of rugby league, Bennett has coached over 900 NRL games and 1100 first-grade and representative games with the Brisbane Broncos, St George Illawarra Dragons, Rabbitohs, Newcastle Knights, Dolphins and Canberra Raiders.

This has included winning seven titles as head coach, six State of Origin series with the Queensland Maroons and coaching Australia, New Zealand and England.

"On behalf of the Board of the Rabbitohs we look forward to welcoming Wayne back to the Club, and to finishing off what we got so close to achieving in 2021," Rabbitohs Chairman Nick Pappas said in a statement.

Speaking on the move, the current Dolphins coach is hoping to get the Rabbitohs back to the Grand Final and is happy to be returning to the club.

"I am going back to Souths for three years," Bennett told AAP.

"I like the people there and I like the club and what it stands for.

"I know a number of the players. There is some good talent there and we can do something.

"I just want to get back there and I like that part of Sydney as well. It is easy to live there."