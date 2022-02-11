Former Canterbury forward Dylan Napa has endured a nightmare Super League debut with Catalans Dragons, having been sent off for a high hit late into the match.

Napa signed with the French-based club last November after being released by the Bulldogs in the wake of their wooden spoon NRL campaign.

The 29-year-old opted to make the venture to the Northern Hemisphere to link up with Catalans, who also signed Knights half Mitchell Pearce and discarded Panther Tyrone May in the off-season.

The Dragons' high-profile window of recruiting had sent them in good stead for the 2022 Super League season, however their campaign has begun 0-1 following a 28-8 loss to St Helens this week.

The grand final rematch placed high tensions between the two clubs, with Napa among those to concede several penalties throughout the contest.

With less than 10 minutes remaining in the match, the seven-time Queensland representative landed a brutal high hit on Saints outside back Mark Percival and received a subsequent red card.

Dylan Napa makes an immediate impact for the Dragons pic.twitter.com/mrGABQdcDT — Phat Dan (@suthodan) February 10, 2022

The bump is likely to see Napa come under scrutiny from the Super League office, with a lengthy suspension to be a result of the attempted tackle.

“I thought he put himself about a lot,” Dragons coach Steve McNamara said post-match.

“Obviously his physical presence … he’s obviously been called for too high at the end there.

"That’s what he’s been dinged by and he’s paid the price for it - he’ll learn from it.

“I didn’t see it that closely there. I’m not sure.

"Initially I thought it hit the ball and bounced up off it ... I’ll have to have another look at it.”

DYLAN NAPA

Prop Bulldogs 2021 SEASON AVG 93.4

All Run Metres 0.1

Tries 0.5

Tackle Breaks

The Dragons will welcome Wakefield Trinity to Stade Gilbert Brutus for their second-round clash in hope of levelling their season record at 1-1, with Catalans awaiting the verdict of Napa's impending ban.