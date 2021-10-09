Warriors flyer David Fusitu'a is understood to be gaining interest from NRL clubs and Super League sides despite being contracted until the end of the 2023 season.

The 26-year-old's future in New Zealand has been flagged as uncertain throughout the course of this season, while the Warriors reportedly plan to revamp their for the future.

Fusitu'a, who has played 108 games with the Auckland-based club, now looks to be a potential departure from Nathan Brown's squad.

DAVID FUSITU'A

Wing Warriors 2021 SEASON AVG 144.8

All Run Metres 2.8

Tackles Made 1

Games Played

The Tongan international is reportedly set to make a call on his future with the Warriors in the coming days, with clubs both local and abroad expressing some level of interest, per The NZ Herald's Michael Burgess.

Fusitu'a could follow recently released forward Kane Evans in venturing to the UK, with the Warriors officially parting ways with the hot-headed prop.

Evans is set to chase his opportunities in the Super League a year prior to his contract's expiry with the Warriors.

Despite only playing more than 20 games in a single season on just two occasions in his eight campaigns with the Warriors, Fusitu'a has been a staple for New Zealand and stands as a senior figure of the club in being their longest-serving player.

Brown is looking to piece together a formidable lineup for the 2022 season and will need a boost of senior figures following the departure of club great Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Fusitu'a made just five appearances in 2021, with the winger requiring time on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury and well-being reasons.