Following a strong performance at fullback in the One New Zealand Warriors' opening trial, the club has upgraded youngster Taine Tuaupiki to a full NRL contract for the upcoming season.

Tuaupiki was one of many Warriors' rookies to stand tall in their 48-12 victory over the Wests Tigers on Thursday, running for over 100 metres and breaking four tackles at fullback.

The 23 year-old joined the club on a train-and-trial deal over the off-season following a stellar first season in Queensland Cup that netted the custodian both the Peter Civoniceva Medal as the competition's best and fairest, as well as securing the rookie of the year gong.

Having lost Reece Walsh to the Brisbane Broncos, the club's fullback stocks are thin, another reason why recruitment guru Andrew McFadden is thrilled to upgrade Tuaupiki.

“Taine has taken every opportunity since joining us for the preseason last November,” McFadden said in a statement. “We had agreed on terms earlier in the week and what we saw from him in the trial just reinforced what a quality player he is." Newly-crowned head head coach Andrew Webster believes a first-grade opportunity isn't out of the fullback's grasp. “We've been thrilled with Taine from the moment he came to the club,” Webster said. “He fully deserves this chance after the work he has done while on a trial contract. He brings a special dimension to our squad and certainly has the ability to debut in the NRL soon.” Tuaupiki averaged just under 150 metres per game for the Burleigh Bears, as well as netting 14 tries, 22 try-assists, 105 tackle breaks and 25 line breaks in just 22 games for the reserve grade outfit. The fullback is likely to feature on the extended bench for the Warriors in next week's trial against the Melbourne Storm with recruits Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Luke Metcalf also shaping up for the No. 1 jersey.