Warriors prop Agnatius Paasi is set to leave New Zealand and join Super League club St Helens next season, according to a report by Stuff.co.nz.

The 28-year old was one of the Warriors’ best in 2019, being a regular start in an impressive partnership with Leeson Ah Mau. His 2020 however has been disappointing, only featuring in six games which were all off the bench, as well as dealing with an ankle injury.

The father of four was also one of four players to return to New Zealand after their game against the Roosters on July 25.

The Warriors have been actively recruiting forwards in recent weeks, signing Addin Fonua-Blake from Manly and previously recruiting Kane Evans and Ben Murdoch-Masila.

Due to these recruits, Paasi and the Warriors have mutually agreed to part ways despite him having two years remaining on his contract.

Paasi’s move to St Helens is pending on the 28-year old recieving a visa but due to him playing in over 50 per cent of Warriors game the past two years, it should not be an issue.

27 players are on the Warriors books for 2021, with 10 players not offered a deal for 2021 in a move that could free up the Warriors to use their cap room on any avaliable players from other clubs, particuarly with Paasi leaving and fellow prop Adam Blair retiring.