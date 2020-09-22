Manly star Addin Fonua-Blake has confirmed his move the New Zealand Warriors through a social media post.

Last week the prop requested a release from the Sea Eagles on compassion grounds and will now join the Warriors on a reprted three-year deal.

Fonau-Blake took to Instagram to reveal his move across the Tasman Sea.

“Hardest decision I’ve had to make of my career but after 6 years with this family my time has come to an end,” Fonua-Blake wrote on Instagram.

“Excited/nervous about what waits for me next at the Warriors.

“Nothing but love for the Bird Gang Brothers. My Brotherhood will never be broken with you boys ofas kautamas. Family first in every decision I make.”

The 24-year old had two years to run on his deal with Manly but opted out for personal reasons.

“Addin’s signing could be one of the most important the club’s history,” Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan told the club website.

“He is exactly what we have been looking for to bring into our squad.

“The transformation of our pack is almost complete having Addin along with Kane Evans and Ben Murdoch-Masila plus the rise of young players like Eliesa (Katoa), Jamayne (Taunoa-Brown) and Jack (Murchie) and injured players returning to complement the skill and work rate of Tohu (Harris) and Jazz (Tevaga).

“Addin has a big motor, power, the skill set and the body shape we were looking for to take our pack to a new level.

“He’s very close to a lot of players in our squad having cemented relationships with them over a number of years at Test level and with the Junior Kiwis. At 24 years of age he has the best years in front of him as a premier front rower in the NRL.”

Warriors CEO Cameron George added: “It’s a huge coup for us and we’re thrilled to welcome Addin and his family to our club.

“Having him on board is the missing part of the puzzle as we have worked to establish a squad to compete with the best clubs in the competition.”

Fonau-Blake has played 97 NRL games after making his debut in 2016.