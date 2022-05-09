The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed Ronald Volkman and Freddy Lussick will join the club effective immediately.

The Sydney Roosters duo have both been linked with exits from Bondi, with Volkman already signing on with the Warriors for 2023 in a highly-touted move for the NRL's New Zealand-based club.

While Volkman has signed until the end of 2025, Lussick is only on a contract with the Warriors until the end of 2022.

The early move made sense given Volkman is caught behind not only Luke Keary and Sam Walker at the tri-colours, but also other half options including Drew Hutchison and Lachlan Lam.

Lussick, on the other hand, has been on the outer at the club this season - even with Sam Verrills copping an injury, he has been overlooked for a role in the team to Hutchison and Connor Watson.

After a short loan stint at the St George Illawarra Dragons last year, the hooker will join the Warriors where he will likely play second fiddle to Wayde Egan - although Taniela Otukolo is also in the squad.

Volkman's position is far more certain given the club's likely future plans for him on a new deal, however he will have to battle with Chanel Harris-Tavita and Daejarn Asi to see first-grade time this year - as well as the arriving Luke Metcalf in 2023.

Kodi Nikorima's move to the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Monday morning means Volkman has one less opposition in the way of a first-grade debut however.

Both players have already joined Warriors training in Redcliffe on Monday, with general manager of football Craig Hodges saying the club are thrilled with the signings.

“We’re thrilled to be able to add Ronald and Freddy to our squad right now,” Hodges said.

“We were keen to have Ronald onboard for the rest of this season rather than waiting for 2023. It’s beneficial for him and for us to have him settled into the club sooner rather than later.

“And Freddy brings NRL experience out of the Roosters’ system to add more support in the dummy half ranks to Wayde Egan and Taniela Otukolo.”