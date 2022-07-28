The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed a double injury blow, with Rocco Berry and Jesse Arthars to both miss time.

The extent of the injuries are less severe than first thought, but both will still miss this weekend in a hit to the Warriors overall backline depth.

Arthars suffered a quadriceps injury last weekend during the loss to the Canberra Raiders, where the Warriors were ahead during the first half but fell by the wayside during the second stanza in what was ultimately a game of two halves.

He will miss at least one more week - with this week's clash against the Melbourne Storm, and next week's match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

All going to play on the recovery front, an official club release suggests he will be available in Round 22 when the club play one of their four Auckland home games this season against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Berry, on the other hand, has been on the outer in Stacey Jones' 17 and has been plying his trade in reserve grade in recent weeks, his last NRL game coming in a Round 14 loss to the Cronulla Sharks.

The rugby union convert has managed seven games this year - all at centre, although he can play at wing or fullback as well - and injured himself playing in the QLD Cup for the Dolphins last week, who are still the Warriors' feeder team until the end of this season.

Berry suffered a toe injury which has sidelined him this week, although the club are hopeful of having him back on deck next round.

The club are also battling with Ben Murdoch-Masila, Aaron Pene and Bayley Sironen all injured, but due back in the coming weeks, while Jack Murchie has also been given the week off against the Storm for parental leave.

Arthars has been replaced in the side by Edward Kosi for the clash against Melbourne, with Marcelo Montoya moving into the centres, allowing Kosi to play on the wing.