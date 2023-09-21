Wallabies coach Eddie Jones mightn't have gotten his hands on Cameron Murray or Will Penisini, but there's a surprise name on his hit list that could add some flare to his struggling side.

The nation fell embarrassingly at the 2023 Rugby World Cup to Fiji in their most recent match, a game they were expected to win with ease, leaving more egg on Jones' face.

However, while he isn't exactly a superstar by any means, Bailey Simonsson is the man being eyed off by the returning Wallabies head coach.

Jones and his fellow assistant have devised a hit-list of sorts, outlining targeted players who hit the open market on November 1st, and while there are several big-name stars, Simonsson was a surprise inclusion.

Although if you watched Bailey closely in 2023, you wouldn't be that surprised at all.

Originally a mere makeshift, a fill-in in Parramatta's wounded backline, the former Raider shone at left centre, and certainly caught Jones' eye.

The Daily Telegraph first revealed Rugby Australia's interest on Thursday, with Simonsson's history in rugby union enough to draw attention to himself in the 15-man code.

He originally played union in high school before spending a year touring with New Zealand's 7s side internationally, before returning to Australia to play lower grades at Canterbury.

His contract doesn't expire at the Eels until the end of next season, and currently has an unanswered contract extension from Parramatta sitting in front of him, however a code-switch could be too much to resist for the youngster.