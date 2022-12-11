Victor Radley looks set to avoid punishment over a hotel brawl while in camp with England for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

The Sydney Roosters forward was involved in a skirmish shortly after England were eliminated from the tournament, after Ireland middle forward James Bentley launched a verbal tirade at Shaun Wane over his non-selection in the England team.

While he wasn't the instigator, Radley is alleged to have head butted Bentley after the Irishman punched Victor, leaving Bentley requiring stitches. The Rooster was reportedly protecting his English coach following the tirade.

The NRL Integrity Unit has been investigating the incident as had the RFL and England Rugby League, however according to The Daily Telegraph, the investigation seems set to draw to a close imminently, freeing Radley from any punishment.

Despite being in camp with England, Radley is contracted through the NRL meaning they have jurisdiction over the 24 year-old firebrand, although there doesn't seem to be much evidence to punish him over.

Neither the tournament organisers or witnesses have assisted the Integrity Unit with the investigation, meaning the NRL are grasping at straws with no ironclad story or report to ban the forward over.

Radley has repeatedly had his name in lights for all the wrong reasons, kicked off a plane for being intoxicated last year while he missed games for an incident in Byron Bay the year prior.

Having lost Siosiua Taukeiaho to the Catalan Dragons and heading into the likely final NRL season for Jared Warea-Hargreaves, the Roosters are crying out for a new forward leader, and Radley is shaping as their key figure.

The outcome is a weight off the Roosters' shoulders, who will already be without Kangaroo star Angus Crichton for the opening match of the season against the Dolphins after elbowing Chanel Harris-Tavita in the World Cup final.