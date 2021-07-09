With eight appearances under his belt this year, New Zealand born prop Ava Seumanufagai will stay in Belmore until the end of the 2023 season.

Prior to arriving at the Bulldogs, Seumanufagai spent two seasons with the Leeds Rhinos before returning down under for family reasons.

Bulldogs CEO Aaron Warburton credited the 30-year-old's leadership and believes that Seumanufagai has a major impact on younger players.

Embed from Getty Images

"Ava has been a breath of fresh air since he arrived from Leeds. He has had to fight all the way, but has already become a real leader amongst the younger guys and someone who has really led the way in terms of his attitude at training and desire to improve, Warburton said, per the club's announcement.

"This has resulted in him being promoted to the Senior Leadership Group which is testimony to how he is perceived by his fellow players.

"He brings some great experience of what is required to succeed at this level and that has rubbed off on the rest of our squad, particularly those starting out on their NRL careers.

AVA SEUMANUFAGAI

Prop Bulldogs 2021 SEASON AVG 91

All Run Metres 0.9

Tackle Breaks 0.1

Offloads

"We look forward to him now bringing that work ethic and will to win to our group for the rest of this season and beyond.”

Seumanufagai has played 126 NRL games since making his debut with the Wests Tigers in 2013.

The veteran prop joined the Sharks for one season before heading to the Super League.