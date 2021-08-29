Parramatta are understood to be keen on luring Titans utility Tyrone Peachey back to NSW.

According to The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield, the Eels could look to pry Peachey from Queensland in a bid to boost their depth for the 2022 season.

Peachey has proven to be a flexible asset to the Titans since heading north of the Tweed ahead of the 2019 season, flourishing in several different roles on the Gold Coast.

This season alone, Peachey has lined up at lock, in the halves and from the interchange, offering ideal versatility for coach Justin Holbrook.

Currently unsigned for next season, Parramatta could look to swoop on the off-contract playmaker, who is has been previously linked to a departure from the Gold Coast.

Gold Coast have already looked to secure the services of Jamal Fogarty for next season, while Toby Sexton and AJ Brimson are tipped to lead the halves pairing for next year.

The Titans are also likely to part ways with Ash Taylor, and could look to keep just one of either the Taylor or Peachey for 2022.

Should Peachey leave the Titans after three season, he could make a return to Sydney in joining the Eels.

Parramatta could utilise Peachey as a key role player to share the workload between the forward pack and halves duo.

The Eels will prioritise Mitch Moses and Dylan Brown in No.7 and No.6 jumpers respectively, but Peachey would firm as a viable utility to Brad Arthur's side.

Peachey has played 177 NRL matches across stints with the Titans, Panthers and Sharks.