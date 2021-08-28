At one point in time, young Ashley Taylor was the talk of the town.

His brilliant rookie season forced the Titans and Broncos into a bidding war that saw the former offer a mega-money, long-term contract to pin down their future superstar.

Much has been made of the million-per-season deal. Every performance since has been judged against the eye-watering offer that was tabled and taken.

I think it's fair to say that Taylor has hugely underdelivered. He has failed to live up to the promise he showed in his Rookie of the Year award-winning season.

ASHLEY TAYLOR

Halfback Titans 2021 SEASON AVG 0.6

Try Assists 0.1

Tries 155.8

Kick Metres

Taylor has spent the past two seasons trying to rebuild a career that may become an example of talent and potential wasted.

He's gone from a seven-figure star to largely unwanted, and remains off-contract despite being just one game (for his side) away from the finals series.

I still believe there is a footballer in Taylor. A good one at that. I don't think I'm alone there.

Taylor has a lot to give... but where?

We take a look at five options for Ash Taylor in 2022. Where will he play his footy next season?