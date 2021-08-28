At one point in time, young Ashley Taylor was the talk of the town.
His brilliant rookie season forced the Titans and Broncos into a bidding war that saw the former offer a mega-money, long-term contract to pin down their future superstar.
Much has been made of the million-per-season deal. Every performance since has been judged against the eye-watering offer that was tabled and taken.
I think it's fair to say that Taylor has hugely underdelivered. He has failed to live up to the promise he showed in his Rookie of the Year award-winning season.
Halfback
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Taylor has spent the past two seasons trying to rebuild a career that may become an example of talent and potential wasted.
He's gone from a seven-figure star to largely unwanted, and remains off-contract despite being just one game (for his side) away from the finals series.
I still believe there is a footballer in Taylor. A good one at that. I don't think I'm alone there.
Taylor has a lot to give... but where?
We take a look at five options for Ash Taylor in 2022. Where will he play his footy next season? Let us know below.
1. Titans
There's every chance that the Titans re-sign their former prized asset. His recent form hasn't been bad. His partnerships with Fogarty and Sexton had been highly encouraging.
A month ago I was almost certain that he would be signed as a back-up option. The fact he was outright dropped in favour of Tyrone Peachey for their must-win game against the Knights now has me thinking the opposite.
For the record I think this is the most unlikely option of the five on the list at this point, but the Titans are heading into 2022 without a locked in halves pairing.
AJ Brimson is supposedly moving into the six, which is a good move not full of risk, while Fogarty has failed to hit any great heights.
I thought Sexton was a sure-fire half option but the fact he was overlooked completely for Thursday night isn't convincing.
I don't think the Titans even know what their plan is moving forward and I'm not unwilling to rule out a heavily discounted re-signing.