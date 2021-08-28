BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 01: Ash Taylor of the Titans passes the ball during the round four NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Gold Coast Titans at Suncorp Stadium on April 1, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

At one point in time, young Ashley Taylor was the talk of the town.

His brilliant rookie season forced the Titans and Broncos into a bidding war that saw the former offer a mega-money, long-term contract to pin down their future superstar.

Much has been made of the million-per-season deal. Every performance since has been judged against the eye-watering offer that was tabled and taken.

I think it's fair to say that Taylor has hugely underdelivered. He has failed to live up to the promise he showed in his Rookie of the Year award-winning season.

ASHLEY TAYLOR
Halfback
Titans
2021 SEASON AVG
0.6
Try Assists
0.1
Tries
155.8
Kick Metres

Taylor has spent the past two seasons trying to rebuild a career that may become an example of talent and potential wasted.

He's gone from a seven-figure star to largely unwanted, and remains off-contract despite being just one game (for his side) away from the finals series.

I still believe there is a footballer in Taylor. A good one at that. I don't think I'm alone there.

Taylor has a lot to give... but where?

We take a look at five options for Ash Taylor in 2022. Where will he play his footy next season? Let us know below.

1. Titans

There's every chance that the Titans re-sign their former prized asset. His recent form hasn't been bad. His partnerships with Fogarty and Sexton had been highly encouraging.

A month ago I was almost certain that he would be signed as a back-up option. The fact he was outright dropped in favour of Tyrone Peachey for their must-win game against the Knights now has me thinking the opposite.

For the record I think this is the most unlikely option of the five on the list at this point, but the Titans are heading into 2022 without a locked in halves pairing.

AJ Brimson is supposedly moving into the six, which is a good move not full of risk, while Fogarty has failed to hit any great heights.

I thought Sexton was a sure-fire half option but the fact he was overlooked completely for Thursday night isn't convincing.

I don't think the Titans even know what their plan is moving forward and I'm not unwilling to rule out a heavily discounted re-signing.
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 24: Ashley Taylor of the Titans kicks the ball in the warm up during the round 11 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Gold Coast Titans at Lottoland on May 24, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
