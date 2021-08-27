Gold Coast Titans’ half Ashley Taylor was dropped ahead of last night’s tight loss to the Newcastle Knights, and now it appears one of his only hopes to remain in the NRL in 2022 has passed by as well.

Taylor has recently been the topic of hot debate, with the Canberra Raiders and Gold Coast Titans both reportedly weighing up cut-price offers for the 26-year-old Toowoomba native.

While he would only receive a fraction of what he is currently on, salary-wise, Taylor is said to be determined to remain in the NRL if at all possible.

Following Canberra reportedly distancing themselves from a Taylor offer though, Fox Sports are now reporting that Taylor has had another opportunity slip through the cracks.

The Canterbury Bulldogs were said to be weighing up a cut-price deal of their own for the out of favour half, but have now pulled that off the table.

It’s understood the Raiders are following the situation of Luke Brooks and Mitchell Pearce closely, with the former likely to leave the Tigers and the latter off-contract in the Hunter at the end of 2022.

The Bulldogs are said to be monitoring the situation of Pearce too, likely to make a play for the veteran who reportedly wants to end his career back in Sydney.

It all means the options for Taylor are fast running out, with the Titans also unlikely to offer him a deal.

The Titans have Toby Sexton waiting in the wings to partner club co-captain Jamal Fogarty in 2022, meaning Taylor is surplus to needs. Tyrone Peachey also played in the halves last night.

He could well end up in England to rejuvenate his career, with Super League clubs likely to be interested in the talented half who has never been able to hit his stride in the NRL.

It’s understood his form over a handful of Titans’ wins earlier this month had sparked the interest of clubs on both sides of the world, however, following a woeful performance against the Storm last week, followed by this week’s dropping, interest seems to have cooled again.

Taylor will aim to fight for his place back in the first-grade side for a now must-win Round 25 clash against the New Zealand Warriors, with the Titans needing to win that and have results go their way to play finals football.