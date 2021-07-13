Gold Coast Titans' utility is reportedly keen to test his market value and a potential move to the English Super League.

English publication Yorkshire Live are reporting that Peachey's management have reached out to Super League clubs in the last week, despite the Titans attempting to hold onto their own version of Mr Fix It.

Peachey has the ability to play almost anywhere on the park, and has done so, from the centres, to halves, hooker, lock and second row. He has also represented New South Wales, albeit for a brief period in 2018.

TYRONE PEACHEY

Second-row Titans 2021 SEASON AVG 23.6

Tackles Made 0.3

Tries 2.4

Tackle Breaks

But with Peachey still struggling to lock down a consistent starting spot at times on the back of his utility value, he is said to want to head to England in his next deal, with the Titans' current offer falling well short of the mark and seemingly no other NRL deals on the table at this stage.

Peachey has played most of his games at lock this season, but has still come off the bench on five occasions, including three of the last four. His last appearance saw just 25 minutes of game time in a commanding victory over the Canberra Raiders.

It's understood the Gold Coast have offered the utility a reduced deal to what he is currently on with the south east Queensland-based club.

The Titans have struggled against expectations this year, currently sitting in the bottom half of the table and needing a turnaround in the NRL's Queensland bubble if they are to play finals footy come September.

Peachey made his debut in 2013 with the Cronulla Sharks, before moving to the Penrith Panthers and later moved to the Titans in 2019, and now has 171 first grade appearances to his name.

It's understood no club in the English Super League has bitten yet for the 27-year-old, with his salary set to be a key focus for clubs.