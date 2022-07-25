UPDATE: Senior Titan learns club sanction after stadium bathroom incident

Things keep going from bad to worse for the Gold Coast Titans following their disastrous loss to the Bulldogs that was headlined by paper-thin defence and leaves them lucky to be in 15th.

After reports emerged this morning that former club captain Kevin Proctor was under investigation for allegedly sharing a video of himself vaping in a bathroom during the halftime break of Sunday's loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs, the club have now released him from the final portion of his contract.

Proctor posted the video on Instagram wearing a Titans polo, shaking his head and blowing smoke in what looked like a public restroom, with the caption ‘Not the half time vape’.

The video was shared not long after the half-time break in yesterday’s game, with the Titans confirming this afternoon that Proctor, who is in the final year of his current contract, has been released.

"The Gold Coast Titans have sanctioned Kevin Proctor after being made aware of an incident during yesterday’s round 19 fixture against the Bulldogs," the club said.

"Proctor has also been released from his commitments with the Club for the remainder of the year and will not return to train or play with the squad.

"His actions were in breach of both NRL and Stadium regulations."

Further sanctions could follow from the stadium operators given the action was in breach of stadium policy.

While Proctor wasn’t playing in the match, he was the squad’s 19th man. He hasn’t played in the NRL since May.

It’s not the first time Proctor has drawn unwanted attention after a video leak. In 2017 Proctor and Jesse Bromwich were filmed snorting cocaine in a public space in Canberra following a Kiwis Test loss.

Proctor received a four-game ban and $20,000 fine from the club at the time and was forced to undertake 50 hours of community service.

Though the 33-year-old has a wealth of experience with 283 NRL games under his belt, reports had surfaced earlier in the year that he was being offered to Super League clubs – an offer that may be expedited following this recent display.

The news couldn’t come at a worse time for the Titans, who were pitiful in the first half of their must-win match against the Bulldogs and now sit four points behind 14th place.

They’re lucky not to be rooted to the foot of the ladder after the Tigers were controversially denied two points in their game against the Cowboys.