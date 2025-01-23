Still, without a club for this season, uncontracted playmaker Zach Dockar-Clay is reportedly set to be handed a lifeline that would keep him in the NRL competition.

A member of the 2023 NSW Cup Team of the Year and close to earning his international debut for New Zealand at the 2024 Pacific Championships, Dockar-Clay has been around the rugby league system for some time.

As reported by News Corp, Dockar-Clay is set to be handed a lifeline by the Sydney Roosters, which would see him ink a one-year contract extension for the 2025 NRL season.

This comes after he had previously expressed an interest in potentially moving overseas to the Super League to seek new opportunities.

"I'd love to stay here," Dockar-Clay told Zero Tackle at the backend of last season when he was still with the Roosters.

"It's a great club. I've been there for the last two years now."

Beginning his journey at the Parramatta Eels, Dockar-Clay would find himself at the Penrith Panthers for two seasons in 2016 and 2017 and would later captain their NSW Cup team whilst playing alongside the likes of Nathan Cleary, James Fisher-Harris, and Moses Leota.

Moving over to play in the Super League competition for Hull KR in 2017, he spent the following four years plying his trade in the NSW Cup.

When he was about to call quits on his career and thought about only playing part-time, Dockar-Clay was picked up by the Canterbury Bulldogs for the 2022 NRL season and appeared in 14 appearances before once again thinking about retirement.

Slowly entering the 30-year-old age bracket, he earned a Top 30 roster spot with the Sydney Roosters after an impressive season for the North Sydney Bears in 2023 and created a formidable bond with coach Trent Robinson.

"He's a champion guy. A lot of the time when I was coming through the NRL clubs, I never really had a high-profile coach," Dockar-Clay added.

"So to have someone who's won comps and been around for such a long time, the relationship's pretty good.

"I've got a young family which is good, so he's very good with that in terms of making sure that everyone's well at home and I've got a good connection with the family side of things.