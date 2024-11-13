Sydney Roosters player Zach Dockar-Clay has expressed interest in a potential move to the UK to play in the Super League.

The New Zealand local joined the Roosters in 2024, stepping up to play seven games late in the season, filling in for injured teammates Brandon Smith and Sam Walker.

Dockar-Clay also gained valuable experience by featuring in two finals matches and made 14 appearances in the NSW Cup for the Roosters' reserve grade. His solid performances throughout the year led to a call-up to the extended New Zealand squad for the Pacific Championship.

The 29-year-old began his professional rugby league career with Hull FC, where he made his debut in 2017, racking up 19 games and six tries in his first season. After a successful debut year, he returned to Australia with hopes of breaking into the NRL.

In an exclusive interview with TBR Rugby League, Dockar-Clay discussed his interest in returning to Super League.

“I'm very keen to explore options over in the Super League. I almost signed with Hull [FC] at one point but ended up staying on with the Roosters. I really enjoyed my year here, especially getting the chance to start,” he said.

“I've had some great experiences in the NRL with Manly, Bulldogs, and Roosters and feel I could add experience to the right team.”

Dockar-Clay's versatility as a hooker makes him a valuable option, especially as quality hookers are currently in high demand across Super League.

Teams like the Catalans Dragons and Salford Red Devils are reportedly seeking more depth at hooker.

Catalans, for example, have only Alrix da Costa as a specialist number nine following Michael McIlorum's departure, and Salford's squad could open up a spot depending on Nene Macdonald's possible return to the NRL.

Dockar-Clay remains hopeful about securing a spot soon, adding, “I was selected for the Kiwi extended squad for the Pacific Championship, which was a great achievement this year.

"I'm hoping to get something settled shortly so I can start preparing for the coming season.”