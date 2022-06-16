Penrith Panthers' gun Tyrone May has confirmed his future, signing a one-year extension to remain in the south of France with the Catalan Dragons.

May, who left the NRL and Penrith Panthers in 2021 under somewhat controversial circumstances, has decided to extend his time at Catalan following a display of excellent form since his move halfway around the world.

Playing alongside other former NRL players in Dean Whare, Mitchell Pearce, Josh Drinkwater, Samisoni Langi and Dylan Napa, May is only one of two players - alongside Benjamin Garcia - to have played every game this season for the French outfit.

Currently sitting second on the table, May has played in a host of positions as part of Catalans' 11 wins from 15 games with a potentially tough trip to Castleford coming up this weekend, before a top-of-the-table blockbuster with a Kristian-Woolf coached St Helens, who are gunning for a three-peat, to follow.

Speaking on his one-year extension, May said it was an easy decision.

"It was an easy decision to stay here in this team. It’s a great environment with great people and loyal fans. I can’t thank everyone enough for making me feel welcome as soon as I arrived," May said.

"I would like to thank in particular Bernard Guasch, Alex Chan and Steve McNamara for giving me opportunity to be here in the first place and offer me the chance to stay here again. Hopefully I can re-pay the favour by my performance on the field and how I carry myself off the field."

May's contract extension comes with his brother Taylan May setting the NRL alight during his rookie season on the wing at the Panthers, and following previous comments from star NSW and Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary suggesting he'd like to see May move back to the NRL one day.

May, who has scored three Super League tries and assisted another eight, had made 56 NRL appearances before moving to the Super League.