The race to be crowned Zero Tackle's NRL MVP comes down to a final round shootout, with James Tedesco, Jahrome Hughes and Scott Drinkwater all still in the race to take the title.

Hughes was rested from Round 26 against the North Queensland Cowboys, and it saw him lose the lead as Tedesco turned a 15-point gap into a 2-point lead on the back of a 17-vote effort against the Canberra Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

The Roosters' fullback and Storm halfback are in the drivers seat to take out top spot, with North Queensland fullback Drinkwater's 13 votes in Round 26 keeping him a mathematical chance of taking top spot. He is 19 votes behind Tedesco, meaning he would need a full 20 to take the outright lead while Tedesco scores zero and Hughes no more than 2.

Elsewhere, Tom Trbojevic is locked into fourth spot, while a 16-vote effort from Penrith Panthers lock Isaah Yeo moves him into fifth spot, albeit with a logjam of players chasing him.

Addin Fonua-Blake also moves back into the top ten ahead of Ben Hunt after managing five votes.

Arounds the grounds, Luke Brooks, Jarome Luai, Dylan Brown, Herbie Farnworth, Shaun Johnson and Kalyn Ponga were all named unanimous best on grounds in their respective matches, while Tyran Wishart, Valentine Holmes, Scott Drinkwater, James Tedesco and Joseph Tapine all took five votes from at least one judge.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.

Here are all the votes from Round 26.

Top ten

Leaderboard correct as at September 3.