The race to be crowned Zero Tackle's NRL MVP comes down to a final round shootout, with James Tedesco, Jahrome Hughes and Scott Drinkwater all still in the race to take the title.

Hughes was rested from Round 26 against the North Queensland Cowboys, and it saw him lose the lead as Tedesco turned a 15-point gap into a 2-point lead on the back of a 17-vote effort against the Canberra Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

The Roosters' fullback and Storm halfback are in the drivers seat to take out top spot, with North Queensland fullback Drinkwater's 13 votes in Round 26 keeping him a mathematical chance of taking top spot. He is 19 votes behind Tedesco, meaning he would need a full 20 to take the outright lead while Tedesco scores zero and Hughes no more than 2.

Elsewhere, Tom Trbojevic is locked into fourth spot, while a 16-vote effort from Penrith Panthers lock Isaah Yeo moves him into fifth spot, albeit with a logjam of players chasing him.

Addin Fonua-Blake also moves back into the top ten ahead of Ben Hunt after managing five votes.

Arounds the grounds, Luke Brooks, Jarome Luai, Dylan Brown, Herbie Farnworth, Shaun Johnson and Kalyn Ponga were all named unanimous best on grounds in their respective matches, while Tyran Wishart, Valentine Holmes, Scott Drinkwater, James Tedesco and Joseph Tapine all took five votes from at least one judge.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.

Here are all the votes from Round 26.

QLD Country Bank
NQL   
38
FT
30
   MEL
   Crowd: 20,787
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Tyran Wishart Valentine Holmes Scott Drinkwater Tyran Wishart
4 Valentine Holmes Scott Drinkwater Valentine Holmes Scott Drinkwater
3 Sua Fa'alogo Tyran Wishart Sua Fa'alogo Valentine Holmes
2 Jeremiah Nanai Griffin Neame Griffin Neame Sua Fa'alogo
1 Cameron Munster Sua Fa'alogo Christian Welch Christian Welch

 

Accor Stadium
CAN   
22
FT
34
   MAN
   Crowd: 35,502
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Luke Brooks Luke Brooks Luke Brooks Luke Brooks
4 Reuben Garrick Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu Reuben Garrick
3 Haumole Olakau'atu Reuben Garrick Reuben Garrick Josh Addo-Carr
2 Lehi Hopoate Taniela Paseka Jacob Preston Haumole Olakau'atu
1 Josh Addo-Carr Josh Addo-Carr Josh Addo-Carr Lehi Hopoate

 

Penrith Park
PEN   
34
FT
12
   SOU
   Crowd: 20,176
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Jarome Luai Jarome Luai Jarome Luai Jarome Luai
4 Isaah Yeo Isaah Yeo Isaah Yeo Isaah Yeo
3 Paul Alamoti James Fisher-Harris Paul Alamoti Brad Schneider
2 James Fisher-Harris Lindsay Smith Tyrone Munro Tyrone Munro
1 Tyrone Munro Tyrone Munro Lindsay Smith Paul Alamoti

 

CommBank Stadium
PAR   
44
FT
40
   STI
   Crowd: 21,623
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Dylan Brown Dylan Brown Dylan Brown Dylan Brown
4 Clinton Gutherson Clinton Gutherson Tyrell Sloan Clinton Gutherson
3 Tyrell Sloan Maika Sivo Maika Sivo Tyrell Sloan
2 Maika Sivo Tyrell Sloan Blaize Talagi Maika Sivo
1 Shaun Lane Blaize Talagi Clinton Gutherson Blaize Talagi

 

Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
40
FT
6
   BRI
   Crowd: 50,049
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth
4 Jake Averillo Jake Averillo Jake Averillo Jake Averillo
3 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2 Trai Fuller Trai Fuller Trai Fuller Trai Fuller
1 Payne Haas Mark Nicholls Patrick Carrigan Patrick Carrigan

 

PointsBet Stadium
CRO   
28
FT
30
   NZW
   Crowd: 12,637
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Shaun Johnson Shaun Johnson Shaun Johnson Shaun Johnson
4 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak Braydon Trindall Dallin Watene-Zelezniak Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
3 Braydon Trindall Dallin Watene-Zelezniak Braydon Trindall Braydon Trindall
2 Taine Tuaupiki Addin Fonua-Blake Taine Tuaupiki Addin Fonua-Blake
1 Addin Fonua-Blake Blayke Brailey Blayke Brailey Taine Tuaupiki

 

McDonald Jones
NEW   
36
FT
14
   GLD
   Crowd: 24,712
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Kalyn Ponga Kalyn Ponga Kalyn Ponga Kalyn Ponga
4 Fletcher Sharpe Bradman Best Bradman Best Fletcher Sharpe
3 Bradman Best Fletcher Sharpe Fletcher Sharpe Bradman Best
2 Dylan Lucas Leo Thompson Dylan Lucas Dylan Lucas
1 Jayden Brailey Dylan Lucas Leo Thompson Beau Fermor

 

Allianz Stadium
SYD   
12
FT
14
   CBR
   Crowd: 27,239
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 James Tedesco Joseph Tapine Joseph Tapine James Tedesco
4 Joseph Tapine Xavier Savage James Tedesco Joseph Tapine
3 Morgan Smithies James Tedesco Albert Hopoate Daniel Tupou
2 Joseph Manu Morgan Smithies Daniel Tupou Morgan Smithies
1 Corey Horsburgh Joseph Manu Joseph Manu Corey Horsburgh

Top ten

Leaderboard correct as at September 3.