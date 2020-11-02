Penrith Panthers winger Josh Mansour is looking for a new club in 2021 after being told he is unlikely to play first-grade by coach Ivan Cleary despite having a year to run on his contract.

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that the Wests Tigers and Parramatta Eels are among a number of clubs that might target Mansour for next year.

The Wests Tigers are currently pursuing Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr and were thought to be close to announcing his signing.

But reports yesterday emerged that Addo-Carr has denied signing any deal the club and further to that, is now considering staying in Melbourne for the 2021 season.

If the Wests Tigers fail to sign Addo-Carr, Mansour could be their next target.

The Eels already have two star wingers in Maika Sivo and Blake Ferguson but both are off contract at the end of 2021.

It’s suggested that Ferguson will not be offered a new contract by the Eels beyond 2021 and like Mansour, he could seek an early release to try and lock a longer deal with another club.

The Eels also could look at signing Mansour to cover the loss of Michael Jennings, with the star centre looking at a mandatory four-year suspension after returning a positive reading for banned substances.