Melbourne winger Josh Addo-Carr is believed to be considering a major backflip on his proposed move home to Sydney, with reports suggesting the Storm star could remain in Victoria and play out his contract.

Addo-Carr appeared certain to be departing the Storm after comments made during Grand Final week, as the speedster planned to be closer to his family and play out his career in New South Wales.

“The whole reason why I moved down to the Storm was for my family and myself,” Addo-Carr said prior to the Grand Final, per Fox Sports.

“It was a really tough decision, but I feel like I need to move back for my family. It was tough … I lost five family members in the space of two months last year and I’ve lost two family members recently.

“Life is too short. I’ve got two kids now and I want my kids to grow up with their family and make good memories. My parents aren’t getting any younger. I wish the Melbourne Storm were in Sydney, but it’s just not the case. This club will always hold a very special place in my heart.”

However, according to Channel 9, Addo-Carr might be open to playing in purple for 2021 before making a move north.

The Bulldogs, Rabbitohs and Tigers have all expressed strong interest in the winger, with Melbourne planning on receiving a play of a similar standard in return for their star.

With no deal of its kind being agreed and Addo-Carr’s future no clearer, the 25-year-old is now believed to have had a change of heart.

Melbourne’s premiership-winning season has set up plenty of questions for next year, with Craig Bellamy set for his last stand as coach while Cameron Smith is believed to call-time on his illustrious career in the coming weeks.

Suliasi Vunivalu is also a strong chance to leave the Storm, while forward Tino Fa’asuamaleaui will join Gold Coast, making Addo-Carr’s position in Melbourne ever-so vital.