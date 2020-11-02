Melbourne star Josh Addo-Carr has denied reports suggesting he had signed a non-binding, heads over agreement with Wests Tigers as he and his management haven’t spoken “since the start of the finals”, per NRL.com.

Addo-Carr has hoped for a return home to Sydney for 2021, ending his contract with the Storm a year early.

NewsCorp reported on Monday that the ‘Foxx’ has been contemplating playing on in Victoria for next season, but is still tipped to move north.

Addo-Carr has been linked to the Bulldogs and Rabbitohs as well as the Tigers, but revealed there are no updates surrounding his future.

“My manager’s told me just focus on what’s happening today and that’s being in this Origin side and just really focusing on what I have to do for the team,” he said at Morry Breen Oval in Wyong.

“I haven’t really spoken to my manager since the start of the finals.”

When questioned surrounding a reported deal with Wests, Addo-Carr answered: “No. Like I said, man, my manager’s sorting everything off-field and I’m not too fussed about it.”

“Everyone knows my wishes and that … I’ve got a good support base behind me in the Storm, in my manager, my family, in these boys here [in NSW camp],” he said.

“I’m not too fussed about the outside noise going on … I just want to play some good footy for the Blues. That’s all I’m focusing on.”